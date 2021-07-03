Mobs tear down Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II statues

A massive mob, highly organized, with matching outfits, coming with ropes and tools, in broad daylight, not the dead of night, in the full sight of a huge police force, just tied ropes to a statue of Queen Victoria, right on the steps of the Manitoba Legislature, and just pulled it down.

That is a crime, of course.

And police did nothing but watch. Actually, that’s not quite true.

It wasn’t a statue vandal who was arrested. It was the lone counter-protester who was against it. He wasn’t just arrested — it sounds like they Tasered him, too.

They’re trying to turn Canada Day into a day of shame and rage. Justin Trudeau needs a bit of that division up here. He needs a crisis to distract from his own controversies.

He would never stand up for the Queen. His own father mocked the queen, doing a foolish twirl right behind her back when she was repatriating the Constitution. He hated her.

Trudeau junior hates her too, hates the Catholic Church too.

Did you really think it would stop with Sir John A.Macdonald? Did you really think it would stop with city halls tearing down statues? If city halls and universities and and provinces can tear down statues then why can't a mob?

