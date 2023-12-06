Israel supporter re-enacts Hamas horrors in downtown Calgary

E-transfer (Canada):

On October 7, 2023, Israel was rocked by a barbaric Hamas terrorist attack. The horrors endured by many civilians are heartbreaking, but perhaps none more so than the massacre that took place at the Tribe of Nova Music Festival. 364 youth and young adults headed out, as they very well might here in Canada, for a day of music and fun, but they were instead met by bullet fire, rape and murder.

In the days following the attack, most public figures, even progressive politicians like Justin Trudeau, condemned the attack. But in the ensuing months, something changed. Ardent Hamas supporters argued soon after October 7, 2023 that Hamas was rightfully resisting unjust oppressors.

Soon thereafter, some in the West began echoing the oppressor/oppressed narrative, engaging in denialism about what happened and overtly stating that the attacks were justified. Some took to streets across Canada and around the world chanting genocidal slogans and calling for the end of Israel, seemingly and inconceivably bolstered by the massacre of unarmed youth at a music festival.

Israeli-Canadian dual citizen Rae Paradis wanted to shock Canadians out of their apathy and remind them of what occurred in Israel, and she did so in dramatic fashion at a protest in front of Calgary City Hall. Wearing blood-soaked clothing and bound in rope while being pulled around by a man dressed as a Hamas terrorist, Rae brought to life through a re-enactment what was reality for many women as the music festival massacre unfolded.

We were joined by Rae who discussed the motivations behind her demonstration. She also shared her concerns about rising antisemitism within Canada and around the world since the Hamas attacks including shots being fired at Jewish schools in Canada and a charter bus company taking payment and then refusing to drive Israel supporters to a protest. Rae also broke down the bizarre woke politics that have branded Hamas terrorists as victims of Israel and the women who were literally raped and murdered by them as the victimizers.

We also looked at the fake feminist solidarity that seems to selectively exclude Jews from the #MeToo and believe all women movements with many actively denying that rapes occurred despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, a sentiment recently echoed by Mayim Bialik.

Canadians live in relative safety and cannot understand the reality of neighboring countries wishing and pledging to destroy them. Canadian children are not accustomed to running to rocket shelters on a regular basis.

We often repeat slogans like "never again" when we think back to the Holocaust, but so many Canadians seem to forget that message when dealing with current genocidal rhetoric against Israel’s people. As Rae wisely put it, "never again" means nothing if Jews are not able to defend themselves, and that is precisely what they intend to do.

For more coverage about the Israeli-Hamas conflict, visit TheTruthAboutTheWar.com.