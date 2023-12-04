Bus company boycotts pro-Israel rally in Ottawa

X / UJAFederation

According to an emailed statement from Adam Minsky, CEO of UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, "UJA is already working with legal counsel and will be proceeding with strong, decisive actions against this company. Hate and discrimination against any community can never be tolerated in Canada."

Posts from the VP of marketing and communications for UJA, Steve McDonald, explained that Prestige Worldwide was paid in full upfront. However, a number of buses hired to take rallygoers from the Toronto area to the nation's capital did not show up, with no explanation offered.

I can confirm this is true.@UJAFederation booked 72 buses through various companies. One was responsible for 17 buses. They wanted full advance payment, which we did.



They didn’t show up. No explanation. Silence.



Sickening and outrageous. And our lawyers are very much on it. https://t.co/eew1vMobIH — Steve McDonald (@koshermcdonald) December 4, 2023

Thousands are expected to attend a solidarity event organized by the Jewish Federations of Canada to support Israeli hostages still held by Hamas following the October 7 terror attacks across southern Israel, which resulted in at least 1,200 fatalities.

🇨🇦 🇮🇱✡️🕊️

Join CIJA, @jfcuia and Canada's Jewish Federations Monday, December 4 at 1:30 PM ET on Parliament Hill to unite and rally for:



The hostages.

The people of Israel.

The safety of Jewish Canadians.



Contact your local federation for details.… pic.twitter.com/E6QZKAiCVx — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) November 30, 2023

A preliminary tally of the cancelled buses was 17 at the time of publication. UJA has made arrangements to replace the buses and to livestream the event in Parliament.

I can confirm this is true.@UJAFederation booked 72 buses through various companies. One was responsible for 17 buses. They wanted full advance payment, which we did.



They didn’t show up. No explanation. Silence.



Sickening and outrageous. And our lawyers are very much on it. https://t.co/eew1vMobIH — Steve McDonald (@koshermcdonald) December 4, 2023

A similar scenario of cancelled buses stranded attendees of another pro-Israel rally on the tarmac at Dulles airport on November 14.

Jew hating bus drivers at Dulles left 900 Jews stranded at Dulles Airport, refusing to transport them from their planes to the terminal.

This is HUGE!https://t.co/87hNzhWBhB — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) November 14, 2023

Nine hundred supporters of Israel from Detroit, en route to a rally in Washington, D.C., were left waiting on the runway for hours when the contracted buses, intended to transport them to the terminal, failed to show up.

Bussing to Ottawa Rally Disrupted by an act of antisemitism. Click the link for the full update: https://t.co/pAOBry2s1A pic.twitter.com/4Tg2CZxXYW — UJA Federation of Greater Toronto (@UJAFederation) December 4, 2023

The full statement from Minsky is below: