Israelis react to threat of WAR with Iran, Trump’s role and Gaza peace

As Iran tensions grow and a new Gaza plan is floated, Israelis speak frankly about security, independence, and solidarity with protesters abroad.

Avi Yemini
  |   January 26, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

I spent the day in Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda Market speaking with Israelis about the growing prospect of a war with Iran, a proposed new Gaza plan and the role U.S. President Donald Trump may play as tensions continue to escalate across the region.

Many of those I spoke with said they were not afraid of a potential conflict with Iran, viewing it instead as a necessary step toward long-term security. One man told me that even short-term hardship would be worth it if it removed the threat posed by Tehran.

“So in the long term, it will be better for Israel to destroy the threat from Iran. So even if it means we will have to suffer for a few days, and then we will have peace and quiet for long term, it will be better,” he said.

Several people pointed to Jewish history and faith as sources of strength. More than one interviewee referenced the Holocaust and the repeated attempts to wipe out the Jewish people. “People thought that they could destroy us in the Holocaust. Didn’t happen,” he said. Although he described himself as not particularly religious, he added, “I do believe there is something up there that is actually watching and protecting us.”

The question of American military aid also came up. One interviewee argued that while U.S. support has value, Israel should ultimately be able to stand on its own. They noted that American assistance comes with conditions and suggested greater independence could even reduce hostility toward Israel abroad. At the same time, they acknowledged the strategic benefits of the alliance, including military cooperation and shared interests.

Opinions were divided on a proposed new Gaza plan. Some expressed optimism, particularly where Trump is involved. “I trust Trump. He wants the best for Israel. I hope so. Seems like a good plan to me,” one man said. Others were far more sceptical, especially when it came to Hamas. “It’s a dream which will never come true,” another said, arguing that Hamas would never accept peaceful coexistence. “Their dream is to be jihad.”

When asked whether Hamas could be allowed to regroup under any plan, one response was immediate: “No.” Despite the tough language about security threats, many Israelis I spoke with made a clear distinction between Iran’s regime and its people.

Several passed on messages of solidarity to Iranians protesting their government. “It’s a time for freedom for them. I admire them,” one said. Another addressed Iranians directly: “We love you guys. Be strong. We’re with you. You’re not alone.”

Please donate to support Avi's independent reporting

Latest News

While many in the media continue to cover the situation in Israel from the comfort of their studios, Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini is once again heading to the frontlines, joined by his cameraman Benji. They will bring you the unfiltered truth from the ground in Israel and beyond.

This mission comes with major costs — from travel and accommodation to production and security — but we believe it’s vital work. If you agree that the mainstream media can’t be trusted to tell this story honestly, please help crowdfund our independent journalism by chipping in a donation below so we can make this crucial coverage possible.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.