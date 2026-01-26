Israelis react to threat of WAR with Iran, Trump’s role and Gaza peace

I spent the day in Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda Market speaking with Israelis about the growing prospect of a war with Iran, a proposed new Gaza plan and the role U.S. President Donald Trump may play as tensions continue to escalate across the region.

Many of those I spoke with said they were not afraid of a potential conflict with Iran, viewing it instead as a necessary step toward long-term security. One man told me that even short-term hardship would be worth it if it removed the threat posed by Tehran.

“So in the long term, it will be better for Israel to destroy the threat from Iran. So even if it means we will have to suffer for a few days, and then we will have peace and quiet for long term, it will be better,” he said.

Several people pointed to Jewish history and faith as sources of strength. More than one interviewee referenced the Holocaust and the repeated attempts to wipe out the Jewish people. “People thought that they could destroy us in the Holocaust. Didn’t happen,” he said. Although he described himself as not particularly religious, he added, “I do believe there is something up there that is actually watching and protecting us.”

The question of American military aid also came up. One interviewee argued that while U.S. support has value, Israel should ultimately be able to stand on its own. They noted that American assistance comes with conditions and suggested greater independence could even reduce hostility toward Israel abroad. At the same time, they acknowledged the strategic benefits of the alliance, including military cooperation and shared interests.

Opinions were divided on a proposed new Gaza plan. Some expressed optimism, particularly where Trump is involved. “I trust Trump. He wants the best for Israel. I hope so. Seems like a good plan to me,” one man said. Others were far more sceptical, especially when it came to Hamas. “It’s a dream which will never come true,” another said, arguing that Hamas would never accept peaceful coexistence. “Their dream is to be jihad.”

When asked whether Hamas could be allowed to regroup under any plan, one response was immediate: “No.” Despite the tough language about security threats, many Israelis I spoke with made a clear distinction between Iran’s regime and its people.

Several passed on messages of solidarity to Iranians protesting their government. “It’s a time for freedom for them. I admire them,” one said. Another addressed Iranians directly: “We love you guys. Be strong. We’re with you. You’re not alone.”