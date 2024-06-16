Jerry Seinfeld crushes anti-Israel heckler during Sydney show

Jerry Seinfeld called out an anti-Israel heckler during his stand-up performance at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday night.

During his second show at the venue, the 70-year-old Jewish comedian was interrupted by a heckler shouting "Free Palestine." Seinfeld, known for his quick wit, responded with sarcasm.

"We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He solved the Middle East. He solved it,” he quipped, adding, “It’s the Jewish comedians, that’s who we have to get. They’re the ones doing everything.”

Jerry Seinfeld demolishes anti-Jewish heckler. - Sydney, Australia



Crowd cheers as security boots the activist.



Taken by AJA CEO Robert Gregory pic.twitter.com/9rUhfHu7tG — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) June 16, 2024

Seinfeld encouraged the activist to continue his outburst, saying:

“They’re going to start punching you in three seconds so I would try and get all your genius out so we all learn from you. It’s a comedy show, you moron. Get out of here.”

The protester was soon escorted out by security while yelling “Palestine will be free.”

Seinfeld resumed his set, musing:

“Imagine if this guy actually did solve the conflict. You’re really influencing everyone here. We’re all on your side now because you have made your point so well and in the right venue. You’ve come to the right place for political conversation." "Tomorrow we will read in the paper: Middle East 100 per cent solved thanks to man at the Qudos Arena stopping Jew comedian. They stopped him and everyone in the Middle East went ‘Oh my God, let’s just get along. We can’t do that’.”

This was not the first time Seinfeld’s show was disrupted by an anti-Israel protester. A similar incident occurred in Virginia, where a heckler called him a “genocide supporter” and yelled:

“Save the children of Gaza! No more American tax dollars for genocide!” Seinfeld responded with his trademark humour, “This is fun. I like this. I think your message is really resonating with the crowd. People seem to be on your side.”

Seinfeld has faced criticism for his support of Israel, particularly after posting an “I Stand With Israel” message on Instagram following the October 7 terror attack.