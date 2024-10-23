Jewish journalist considers legal action after SBS pulls Israeli interviews

Jewish journalist Amit Rehak is weighing legal action against Australia's SBS after the broadcaster censored a series of interviews presenting Israeli perspectives on the Gaza conflict.

SBS has reportedly removed or edited four interviews, including one with British commander Colonel Richard Kemp, citing a failure to meet 'editorial standards.'

Kemp’s interview, where he highlighted Israel's efforts to avoid civilian casualties, was initially aired but later removed from SBS’s online platforms.

Mr Rehak, who resigned from SBS in August after 12 years with the broadcaster, was also prevented from airing an interview with a relative of an Israeli hostage.

In addition, a segment with German antisemitism activist Oriana Marie Gruger was edited, removing her defence of Israel, which SBS deemed inappropriate.

SBS management formally accused Rehak of breaching editorial guidelines, claiming his interviews lacked impartiality and failed to present multiple perspectives. In a letter, they stated the interviews were biased and lacked critical questioning, prompting the removals.

Colonel Kemp, who has previously supported Israel’s fight against terrorism, defended Israel’s right to self-defence in his interview.

"Western leaders know Israel is doing the right thing but are hesitant to support it," he said.

In a statement, SBS confirmed the censorship, asserting that the interviews did not meet their standards of balance and impartiality.

