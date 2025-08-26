Jewish students PROTEST socialists HIJACKING campus for Palestine

🚨 Avi Yemini needs your help! Help Avi upgrade his livestream gear so YOU can get the reliable, crystal-clear coverage the mainstream media won’t show. When Avi went live from a Melbourne protest, thousands tuned in. But after a few minutes, viewers dropped off — the audio and video just weren’t good enough. His old iPhone couldn’t keep up. That can’t happen again. You deserve to see what’s really happening on the ground — without glitches, muffled sound, or grainy footage. The mainstream media won’t show you the truth. But with the right gear, Avi will. Experts have told us exactly what’s needed: professional-grade cameras, audio, and livestreaming equipment that will let Avi broadcast anywhere — reliably, clearly, and live. It’s a big investment. But together, we can make it happen. Every dollar helps bring you the coverage you can trust. Please chip in today — and thank you for standing with independent journalism. Optional email code

I reported live from Monash University's Caulfield campus to cover a protest organised by Jewish students. They're taking a stand against the "socialists and Marxists who have essentially taken their campus hostage." The protest is a counter to an anti-Israel vote being held by these groups on campus.

I spoke with protest organisers, who expressed the frustration of Jewish students on campus. "Those who profess hatred and want to intimidate have tried to take over the campus to vote Israelis out of existence," they said. Students had reportedly tried to engage with university administrators and other student groups, but were met with silence. I've had enough," one organiser told me, "of people feeling like no one is going to stick up for them when there are hundreds of baying animals that have this racist hatred amongst them."

He explained that they were there "to counter that hatred with something as simple as the truth," adding that "evil and lies can't stand the light of the truth being shone upon them." He also revealed that they're using body cameras as an "insurance policy" to ensure that the law is "upheld properly and fairly," particularly after past experiences where they felt they were not dealt with fairly by police.

There was a significant police presence here, with officers blocking the protesters from entering the campus grounds. They're relying on a Monash University regulation that restricts entry to anyone other than students or staff who are engaging in protest activities. This seems to be selectively enforced, as I've seen others, including a student I spoke to, express concern that anti-Israel protesters from outside the university are being allowed in.

Despite the ban, one Jewish student I spoke to, who was able to get into the building where the anti-Israel meeting was held, said he went there to "speak up for the truth" and "for the Jewish people." He said he spoke out against the anti-Israel motion, and even though it was passed by those in the room, he felt it was important to counter the "fake statistics" and "extremism." The student said he was thanked by other students afterwards and that an organiser of the meeting even came up to him and asked about his "drive" to be there. "To defend my people to exist," he told me he replied. The irony, I find, is lost on them.

The rain is pouring down, but we will continue to stand our ground. I will not be going anywhere until these students get the support they deserve.

