JK Rowling slams 'absurdity' of police for classifying male rapists as women

J.K. Rowling is saying the quiet part out loud. Despite her popularity, celebrity, and financial success, the world’s most prolific fantasy author is speaking out against western society’s collective insanity and its embrace of woke paradigms.

On Sunday, Rowling shared a link to an article in The Times detailing the “absurdity” of police who are logging rapists as women, despite their male genitalia. Paraphrasing George Orwell, Rowling tweeted the following:

War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.

As Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh correctly explains, “Rowling has a zillion dollars and so you might say she risks nothing by speaking out so loudly on this issue. But you could just as well say she has nothing at all personally to gain from it, and she doesn't. It takes real courage. Almost no one else of her stature is doing this.”

The article in question details how Police Scotland is under fire for stating that it will record rapes by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by women, provided that the attacker “identifies as a female.”

As The Times details, the law enforcement agency said that as long as an accused rapist insists on identifying as a woman, his offence will be logged as being carried out by a woman. The offender does not even have to have legally changed his gender.

The decision preempts proposed new laws to make it easier for transgender people to self-identify as whatever sex they please. The move has understandably raised the ire of women’s rights activists, which opposes the Scottish Government's decision to remove medical checks for anyone seeking a gender recognition certificate. Under existing rules, there is a wait time for self-identifying transgender people to be recognized by the gender of their choosing. The changes in the law will remove the limitation.

The Times reported:

In correspondence seen by the newspaper Kenny MacAskill, the former Scottish justice secretary, asked Police Scotland how it would deal with recording rapes after the new laws take effect. Gary Ritchie, assistant chief constable, set out scenarios where a rapist could be recorded as a woman. They included “where a person born male obtains a full gender recognition certificate and then commits rape” and “where a person born male but who identifies as a female and does not have a full GRC... commits rape”. The Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009 defines rape as nonconsensual penetration with a penis, so it cannot be committed by someone without male genitalia. MacAskill, who is the Alba Party MP for East Lothian, having defected from the [Scottish National Party], said: “As a lawyer for 20 years and justice secretary for almost eight, I’ve seen some legal absurdities. But this tops it all and is dangerous. It’s physically impossible and is about dogma overriding common sense. Women prisoners are being harmed by this and vital crime statistics rendered useless.”

The policy analysis group MurrayBlackburnMackenzie argues that Police Scotland should be required to accurately record the sex of people charged with rape or attempted rape, regardless of how they identify. The reason is simple: “For such offences, it will only take a few misclassified cases to skew the statistics,” said Lisa Mackenzie, a member of the group.

Despite pushback against Police Scotland’s decision, the organization is going ahead with recording individuals based on how they self-declare, which the police say is “consistent with the values of the organization,” according to Detective Superintendent Fil Capaldi who spoke to the Times.

Indeed, Police Scotland is privileging the feelings of transgender rapists over female victims.