The purpose of pro-Hamas demonstrations isn't to persuade us, but to demoralize us

Shutting down shopping centres, highways and railroads doesn't win anyone over to the Palestinian cause, but fatigues our society, argues Ezra Levant.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 31, 2023
  • News Analysis

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 27, 2023.

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Joel Pollak, senior editor-at-large of Breitbart.com, to discuss the Israel-Hamas war and the pro-Hamas demonstrations that have broken out across the world. 

"I don't think the purpose of the pro-Hamas marches is to persuade, it's not to make the case," said Ezra. "It's not to reason. It's exactly what you say — it's to become so harassing, so punitive, so stressful, so chaotic to shut down roads and bridges and subway stations and who knows, maybe they'll shut down airports, that people are fatigued by it and just give into it."

Ezra and Joel also discussed the differences between the algorithms of Twitter and TikTok and how the latter is presenting a sort of antisemitism superhighway to badly-informed young people on social media. 

"The kids on TikTok in Israel are in the army," Joel noted. "And they're risking their lives to protect their country to protect the children of Israel from ever having to endure another October 7th."

"There's nothing really fundamentally different about Israelis and Canadians or Americans. The difference is that Israel suffered a direct terror attack and so people had to put down their phones and go to war."

