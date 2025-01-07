Jordan Peterson: Trudeau’s resignation speech was all an act
"I can tell the difference between someone who is merely wrong and trying their best, and someone who just lies with every single breath," Jordan Peterson said about Trudeau.
Psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson took aim at Canada’s outgoing prime minister Monday, following accusations he was a Russian asset.
“Well, I watched his [Trudeau’s] resignation speech … you know, I’ve never heard Trudeau say a true word in his life,” Peterson told Piers Morgan on his program.
“I’m an astute clinician, and if I pay attention, I can tell the difference between someone who is merely wrong and trying their best, and someone who just lies with every single breath,” he said, referring to Trudeau.
The prime minister announced his so-called resignation Monday morning, citing continued internal squabbles that brought Parliament to a standstill.
Dr Jordan Peterson comments on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s resignation.— Marc Nixon (@MarcNixon24) January 7, 2025
pic.twitter.com/sYypwstfMk
“Everything he does is an act. His resignation speech was an act,” Peterson claimed of the former drama teacher turned prime minister.
Peterson motioned to Trudeau’s opening remarks, stating that they revealed his pre-occupation with himself. “He started out with the words: ‘Everyone knows I’m a fighter and I don’t quit,’” said Peterson. “Who does that?”
“It’s all a drama about Justin Trudeau, as far as Justin Trudeau is concerned.”
Trudeau claims Dr. Jordan Peterson and American journalist Tucker Carlson are funded by Russian state broadcaster RT while testifying at the Foreign Interference Commission.https://t.co/vD78U502Po pic.twitter.com/mZ7vC96zBE— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 16, 2024
In October, he accused the media personality of being a Russian asset before the Foreign Interference Commission.
The prime minister claimed “right-wing media” pushed “pro-Putin propaganda” from the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, though he did not table evidence to substantiate his comments.
“We recently saw that RT is funding right-wing bloggers and YouTube personalities in North America … like Jordan Peterson … amplify messages that destabilize democracies,” Trudeau said at the time.
WATCH: @EzraLevant and historian @TheJohnRobson respond to PM Trudeau's testimony, claiming Russia backs the Freedom Convoy and funds Peterson and Carlson, calling him "a sociopathic liar who alters reality."— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 16, 2024
Subscribe for the full discussion: https://t.co/3w9R22Orj2 pic.twitter.com/sTCk7SrGHX
The former psychologist told the National Post he has never taken Russian money. “Not ever in the past and not now.”
Peterson considered a defamation suit against Trudeau at the time. “I don’t think it’s reasonable for the prime minister of the country to basically label me a traitor and I don’t find it amusing.”
Peterson earlier published a two-hour podcast exploring “how bad actors and foreign powers are manipulating American thought.” He singled out Russia in his remarks.
"The government in Canada at the federal level is incompetent beyond belief," said Dr. Jordan Peterson. Should Canada’s censorship laws pass, he contends the country will become a "totalitarian hell hole".— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 16, 2024
MORE: https://t.co/l1goawoV34 pic.twitter.com/bTQZ5r6Y8Y
He ultimately left Canada for good in December, citing censorship laws, high taxation, and the Trudeau government.
During a two-hour interview with his daughter Mikhaila Peterson, Petereson noted life for him in his Toronto neighbourhood became untenable.
“The government in Canada at the federal level is incompetent beyond belief,” he said.
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson refuses to participate in the "re-education program" mandated by the College of Psychologists of Ontario.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 19, 2024
"There’s no universe in which that can occur," he told the National Post.https://t.co/H3wDve3ApI
Peterson had previously expressed worry that his case may embolden “tyrannical regulatory boards." An 18-page court decision ruled that regulated professions “may limit their freedom of expression.”
“This might be hard for people to believe, but I don’t believe that this is about me,” he told the National Post, having left his clinical practice in 2017.
“Free speech, free thought, freedom of conscience, freedom of association: these do not die suddenly,” Peterson said. “They die, instead, in a series of pathetic defeats, none of which appear to be worth risking reputation to prevent.”
“We are watching them die in front of our eyes.”
Alex Dhaliwal
Calgary Based Journalist
Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.