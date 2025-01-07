Jordan Peterson: Trudeau’s resignation speech was all an act

Psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson took aim at Canada’s outgoing prime minister Monday, following accusations he was a Russian asset.

“Well, I watched his [Trudeau’s] resignation speech … you know, I’ve never heard Trudeau say a true word in his life,” Peterson told Piers Morgan on his program.

“I’m an astute clinician, and if I pay attention, I can tell the difference between someone who is merely wrong and trying their best, and someone who just lies with every single breath,” he said, referring to Trudeau.

The prime minister announced his so-called resignation Monday morning, citing continued internal squabbles that brought Parliament to a standstill.

Dr Jordan Peterson comments on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s resignation.

pic.twitter.com/sYypwstfMk — Marc Nixon (@MarcNixon24) January 7, 2025

“Everything he does is an act. His resignation speech was an act,” Peterson claimed of the former drama teacher turned prime minister.

Peterson motioned to Trudeau’s opening remarks, stating that they revealed his pre-occupation with himself. “He started out with the words: ‘Everyone knows I’m a fighter and I don’t quit,’” said Peterson. “Who does that?”

“It’s all a drama about Justin Trudeau, as far as Justin Trudeau is concerned.”

Trudeau claims Dr. Jordan Peterson and American journalist Tucker Carlson are funded by Russian state broadcaster RT while testifying at the Foreign Interference Commission.https://t.co/vD78U502Po pic.twitter.com/mZ7vC96zBE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 16, 2024

In October, he accused the media personality of being a Russian asset before the Foreign Interference Commission.

The prime minister claimed “right-wing media” pushed “pro-Putin propaganda” from the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, though he did not table evidence to substantiate his comments.

“We recently saw that RT is funding right-wing bloggers and YouTube personalities in North America … like Jordan Peterson … amplify messages that destabilize democracies,” Trudeau said at the time.

WATCH: @EzraLevant and historian @TheJohnRobson respond to PM Trudeau's testimony, claiming Russia backs the Freedom Convoy and funds Peterson and Carlson, calling him "a sociopathic liar who alters reality."



Subscribe for the full discussion: https://t.co/3w9R22Orj2 pic.twitter.com/sTCk7SrGHX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 16, 2024

The former psychologist told the National Post he has never taken Russian money. “Not ever in the past and not now.”

Peterson considered a defamation suit against Trudeau at the time. “I don’t think it’s reasonable for the prime minister of the country to basically label me a traitor and I don’t find it amusing.”

Peterson earlier published a two-hour podcast exploring “how bad actors and foreign powers are manipulating American thought.” He singled out Russia in his remarks.

"The government in Canada at the federal level is incompetent beyond belief," said Dr. Jordan Peterson. Should Canada’s censorship laws pass, he contends the country will become a "totalitarian hell hole".



MORE: https://t.co/l1goawoV34 pic.twitter.com/bTQZ5r6Y8Y — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 16, 2024

He ultimately left Canada for good in December, citing censorship laws, high taxation, and the Trudeau government.

During a two-hour interview with his daughter Mikhaila Peterson, Petereson noted life for him in his Toronto neighbourhood became untenable.

“The government in Canada at the federal level is incompetent beyond belief,” he said.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson refuses to participate in the "re-education program" mandated by the College of Psychologists of Ontario.



"There’s no universe in which that can occur," he told the National Post.https://t.co/H3wDve3ApI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 19, 2024

Peterson had previously expressed worry that his case may embolden “tyrannical regulatory boards." An 18-page court decision ruled that regulated professions “may limit their freedom of expression.”

“This might be hard for people to believe, but I don’t believe that this is about me,” he told the National Post, having left his clinical practice in 2017.

“Free speech, free thought, freedom of conscience, freedom of association: these do not die suddenly,” Peterson said. “They die, instead, in a series of pathetic defeats, none of which appear to be worth risking reputation to prevent.”

“We are watching them die in front of our eyes.”

Call the Election! 10,441 signatures Goal: 25,000 signatures Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Prime Minister only after the Liberal Party selects a new leader. But why should Canadians wait? Trudeau must call a federal election immediately to face the consequences of his leadership. If you agree, sign this petition. Demand Justin Trudeau call an election immediately! Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code Comments (optional)