Jordan Peterson calls Canada a ‘totalitarian hell hole,’ moves to America

Dr. Jordan Peterson is leaving Canada for good, citing censorship laws, high taxation, and the Trudeau government.

During a two-hour, sit-down interview with his daughter Mikhaila Peterson, the charismatic figure notes life for him in his Toronto neighbourhood became untenable.

“The government in Canada at the federal level is incompetent beyond belief,” he said.

The Ontario Court of Appeals has ruled against former psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson, who must now undergo remedial social media training to maintain his clinical practice.



“Welcome to moving to America, formally,” Mikhaila Peterson offhandedly said to her dad during The Mikhaila Peterson Podcast episode. “I guess that’s what happened, isn’t it? Is this the big announcement?” she said.

“There are decided advantages to being here,” Dr. Peterson said, noting that “the tax situation [in Canada] is out of hand.”

“The issue with the College of Psychologists is [also] very annoying, to say the least,” he added, calling Bill C-63 a draconian censorship law. “We’d all be living in a totalitarian hellhole if it passes,” he told his daughter.

I promised I would post the allegations today. These pages are screenshots of original documents, so everyone interested can decide for themselves what is going on @JustnTrudeau included (take note: @PierrePoilievre). https://t.co/7kekpXTQtt — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 6, 2023

Peterson believes the Ontario College of Psychologists would ultimately appoint a “minion” to re-educate him over social media posts unrelated to his profession. They argued for nearly two years that his sentiments expressed online were ‘inappropriate.'

“I express views that are reflective of the state of the current psychological literature, that have been politicized by those who politicized everything,” Dr. Peterson claimed in January 2023.

The college rebutted and said his posts contravened their Standards of Professional Conduct. In August, the Ontario Divisional Court agreed with the college.

Peterson must undergo remedial social media training to maintain his clinical license. Despite having left his practice in 2017, the free speech advocate has remained a registered member of the college since 1999.

Dr. Peterson believes his public comments, concerning ‘climate change,’ transgenderism and the Freedom Convoy, did not contravene Canadian law, and are protected by the Charter.

Should the Trudeau government pass Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, it would aptly define “hatred” through s.319 amendments of the Criminal Code, and clarify that online “hate speech” constitutes discrimination. It would also empower people to file complaints against “intimidating” social media posts.

According to Rebel News Publisher Ezra Levant, the anonymous complaints could originate from anywhere and remain unknown, even to the accused.

“It could be the government, or someone paid by the government, filing complaints; it could be a political or academic rival; it could be a disgruntled neighbour!” said Levant in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

“The certainty of this happening is 100% — it already has been happening on a small scale,” he added.

Peterson had previously expressed worry that his case may embolden “tyrannical regulatory boards." An 18-page court decision ruled that regulated professions “may limit their freedom of expression.”

“Now we are literally at the point where if a professional dares to point out bluntly that a stunningly manipulative politician is being both demeaning and pretentious, the professional body that governs the conduct of psychologists in Ontario can begin exactly the kind of lawfare action that has frozen the tongue of virtually every professional in Canada,” he previously said.

“This might be hard for people to believe, but I don’t believe that this is about me,” Dr. Peterson told the National Post.

According to Bill C-63, victims of “hate speech” could be compensated up to $20,000, with stand-alone hate crimes being added to the Criminal Code. The federal government would be owed an additional $50,000.

It would also create three new censorship agencies in Canada to police dissenting thoughts. Those who engage in “hate speech” could face life imprisonment, or face house arrest with an ankle bracelet.

“Free speech, free thought, freedom of conscience, freedom of association: these do not die suddenly,” Dr. Peterson said. “They die, instead, in a series of pathetic defeats, none of which appear to be worth risking reputation to prevent. We are watching them die in front of our eyes.”