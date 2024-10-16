Trudeau: Russia 'amplified' Freedom Convoy chaos and now funds Tucker Carlson, Jordan Peterson

During testimony at the Foreign Interference Commission on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Russia of “amplifying the chaos” surrounding the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest and also claimed Dr. Jordan Peterson and American journalist Tucker Carlson are being funded by Russia's state broadcaster.

When asked about Russia's role in the protest, Trudeau said he “certainly agree(s) that Russia amplified the chaos, disagreements and divisions in Canada surrounding the convoy.”

The prime minister also said, “Russian activities related to propaganda, disinformation and misinformation are quite constant in our social media and within Canadian democracy,” adding that “Russian propaganda” also “greatly amplified” anti-vaccine messaging during that time as well, “especially in right-wing media.”

After the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, “we saw many of these channels shift to pro-Putin propaganda,” Trudeau said. He also asserted that Dr. Jordan Peterson and Tucker Carlson were also on Russia's payroll.

“We recently saw that RT is funding right-wing bloggers and YouTube personalities in North America,” Trudeau said, seemingly referring to RT allegedly funding an influence operation, “including well-known names like Jordan Peterson or Tucker Carlson to amplify messages that destabilize democracies.”