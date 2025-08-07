Journalist fights trespass tickets after exposing squalor conditions on Indigenous reserve

On Wednesday's special Buffalo Roundtable live stream, Cory Morgan of the Western Standard joined Rebel News to discuss how he's fighting back against trespassing tickets served on him by the Siksika Nation in Alberta.

Cory explained that in March of this year, he was simply filming a video from outside the reserve showing the poor conditions inside the reserve after it received over $1 billion from Justin Trudeau's Liberals only a few years ago.

"The Siksika Reserve, they did a big release with Justin Trudeau giving them $1.2 billion. This is just one reserve, only a few years ago, and the conditions on the reserve after a few years are reprehensible. They're in squalor," he said.

"The houses are falling apart, there are wild dogs running around. It's just terrible. So I went out and took a phone and spent a morning showing video of the houses on the reserve ... not to knock the reserve, but to say this is what it looks like guys," Cory added.

"Well they were very upset," he continued. "The video got tens of thousands of views. They demanded I take it down. I told them it's digital but you're still welcome to stuff it somewhere. And they charged me with trespassing," he said.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is providing Cory with lawyers to fight back against the tickets.

Cory is now facing two fines for alleged trespassing at $1000 each, but remains steadfast in his commitment to exposing the conditions on Canadian Indigenous reserves while seeking effective solutions.