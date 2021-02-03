BREAKING: Judge rules to close the Whistle Stop Cafe

The judge in court of Queens bench in Red Deer has ruled in favor of Alberta Health Services emergency application to close the Whistle Stop Cafe.

However, owner Chris Scott refuses to close, and his staff and customers are not leaving the restaurant.

WATCH: Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe says he will remain open despite a judge ruling that he must shut down



FULL STORY: https://t.co/3S3KgkfmUF pic.twitter.com/l7DRewzVpU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 3, 2021

Our reporter Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid on Twitter) has been closely following the case of the Whistle Stop, a small diner in Mirror, Alberta for nearly two weeks. The Cafe opened in defiance of provincial health authorities and owner Chris was issued a shut down notice and a summons on January 26.

You can watch all of our stories about the Cafe by clicking here: Whistle Stop Cafe at Rebel News.

More to come...