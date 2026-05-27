BREAKING: ABC News boss Justin Stevens abruptly RESIGNS from the taxpayer-funded broadcaster

Justin Stevens has resigned as the ABC’s director of news, ending a 19-year career with the public broadcaster. The resignation comes at a time when the ABC is facing intense scrutiny over its editorial standards, impartiality, funding, and overall performance.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Stevens said his four years running the news division had been “incredibly tough but immensely rewarding”, but that “for reasons both professional and personal” he believed it was time to move on and hand the role to someone else.

The departure comes amid what ABC managing director Hugh Marks described as “major change and challenges” across the media sector in Australia and overseas. Marks praised Stevens’ editorial judgement and commitment to the ABC and its audiences, saying he had delivered “outstanding results” during his tenure.

Rebel News Australia also recently obtained documents through a Freedom of Information request showing that Justin Stevens was possibly coordinating with The Guardian to smear conservative commentator Avi Yemini. Many of the emails involving Justin Stevens, including those sent to senior ABC figures such as Managing Director Hugh Marks, were heavily redacted.

Internal ABC Memo announcing departure



"Dear colleagues,

‌

‌After four years as Director of News, Justin Stevens has resigned from the ABC. I would like to thank Justin for his incredible commitment to the ABC in the various roles he has performed during his 19 years with the organisation. During his tenure as Director of News, Justin has worked to achieve outstanding results across News output with achievements including:

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ABC NEWS is the most trusted news brand.

‌#1 digital news provider. ABC NEWS has been the #1 digital news provider every month in 2026 to date (January – April).

‌#1 for social media followers.

‌#1 24-hour news channel. ABC NEWS Channel, which marked 15 years on air in August 2025, is Australia’s leading dedicated 24-hour news channel and the top multi-channel in the country.

‌

‌Justin has achieved this through a period of significant change and challenges across the media landscape, both internationally and in Australia. I am grateful to have seen the strength of Justin’s editorial instincts and to have observed his commitment to the ABC and audiences. I wish him every success in the future.

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‌Justin’s last day at the ABC is today.

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Kind regards,

‌

Hugh Marks

Managing Director"



