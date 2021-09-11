Justin Trudeau too cowardly to answer questions from Rebel News

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

For two consecutive nights, debates were hosted by the Leaders' Debates Commission — the same one that was defeated in federal court for barring access to Rebel News — between incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his challengers, Erin O'Toole, Jagmeet Singh, Yves-Francois Blanchet and Annamie Paul (while People's Party leader Maxime Bernier was excluded).

Rebel News journalists were able to ask questions of the federal leaders in the post-debate media scrums, but most leaders were either too cowardly to answer our questions or deflected and disparaged Rebel News— like self-proclaimed feminist Justin Trudeau did to two of our accomplished female journalists.

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Ezra Levant discussed the debates and how our federal leaders responded to the questions put to them by Rebel News.

Discussing Trudeau's attack on Rebel News, Ezra said:

The day earlier, the Prime Minister said, "you Rebel News types are liars, you're misinformation, you're spreading misinformation, you're polarizing the country, I don't like you." Now that's actually not true, we don't publish fake news, we've never been accused of that by any social media platform, we've never had anything taken down because its fake news... on the other hand, Trudeau's campaign was tagged by Twitter for manipulating facts, for manipulating the truths and twisting them— so its a bit of a 'pot calling the kettle black' situation."

