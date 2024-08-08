Kevin Rudd blows $20k of taxpayers' money on absurd Pride party

Australia's US Ambassador Kevin Rudd spent close to $20,000 on a grand LGBTQ+ Pride event at his Washington DC residence last June, which featured a performance by an Australian drag queen flown in for the occasion.

A freedom of information request to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade by Nine Newspapers uncovered the costs associated with the extravagant party at Rudd's official White Oaks mansion. The documents revealed $4,500 was spent on balloons and $10,000 on catering.

Entertainment costs exceeded $5,000, with Australian drag queen Kitty Glitter receiving approximately $3,000 for the performance. Additionally, Australian taxpayers covered the cost of her domestic US flights and other incidental expenses. Another drag queen, Washington-based Crystal Edge, was paid about $600 to perform.

The guest list included notable diplomatic and media figures, alongside elected Democrat and Republican Congress and Senate representatives. This elaborate celebration took place just three months into Rudd's term as Australia's representative in Washington.

Kitty Glitter, heralded as "the world’s most famous drag DJ," shared a photo with Mr Rudd on Instagram, praising the event.

"A wonderful and so welcoming affair, he (Mr Rudd) made a very heartwarming speech that affirmed we as a LGBTQI+ community in Australia are so lucky to have a government that loves, respects, and supports us," Glitter wrote.

Previously, Kitty Glitter shared the ambassadorial invitation on social media, expressing excitement.

"Much like the pride I felt being invited to play for both Lady Gaga and Elton John's parties, I was so stoked to receive a request from the Australian Embassy in Washington DC to play at their invite-only 'PRIDE' party."

On June 14 this year, Kitty Glitter posted another photo with Mr Rudd, announcing a return performance for another Pride event.