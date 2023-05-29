Law student calls for revolution against U.S. 'oppressive' establishments
'I chose CUNY School of Law for its articulated mission [as one of the] few legal institutions… to recognize that the law is a manifestation of White supremacy that continues to oppress and suppress people in this nation and around the world.'
"I come to you all from the rich soil of Yemen, raised by the humble streets of Queens," said student Fatima Mousa Mohammed at the May 12 CUNY Law ceremony. The speech was initially taken off social media –but then released again following pushback, reports Fox News.
"I chose CUNY School of Law for its articulated mission [as one of the] few legal institutions… to recognize that the law is a manifestation of White supremacy that continues to oppress and suppress people in this nation and around the world."
WATCH:
CUNY Law School commencement speaker Fatima Mousa Mohammed:— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 29, 2023
Laws are “white supremacy” and America has a “ravenous appetite for destruction and violence”
Thunderous applause from the crowd pic.twitter.com/9nLXtIk7bi
"No one person will save the world. No single movement will liberate the masses. Those who brought the ferocity of the violence, those who carry the revolution, the people, the masses, those who brought the ferocity of the violence, those who need our protection. They will carry this revolution."
The student added that the revolution was "ongoing," but not yet widely known.
"The revolution that lives so loudly despite not being televised. No longer are we going to capitulate to oppressors. No longer are we going to put our hope in their depraved consciousness."
Mohammed called for "liberation" in light of "the murder of Black men like Jordan Neely by a White man on the MTA," claiming it was "dignified by politicians."
The law student then made calls for the graduating class to dismantle capitalism. "The joy and excitement that fills the auditorium... may it be the fuel for the fight against capitalism, racism, imperialism and Zionism around the world."
"Systems of oppression created to feed an empire with a ravenous appetite for destruction and violence. Institutions [are] created to intimidate, bully and censor and stifle the voices of those who resist," she added.
Mohammed continued to speak against the perceived injustice of the "Palestinian political prisoners like HLF in U.S. prisons."
- By Ezra Levant
BUILD THE DREAM: Rebel News is overhauling our studio!
I’ve got an idea to really stick it to the CBC. Click here to find out more...Please help Rebel News overhaul our studio!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.