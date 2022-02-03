Lawyer Chad Williamson is representing the truckers blockading in Coutts, Alberta

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Chad Williamson joined Ezra to talk about Coutts, Alberta trucker blockade.

Chad is representing the truckers thanks to the generous donation of Rebel News viewers via the website TruckerLawyer.ca.

"The support is tremendous,” said Chad. “To label these folks as a minority or a small fringe movement — this is southern Alberta. And it seems like everybody's on board.”

