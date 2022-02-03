Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Lawyer Chad Williamson is representing the truckers blockading in Coutts, Alberta

  • By Rebel News
  • February 03, 2022

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Chad Williamson joined Ezra to talk about Coutts, Alberta trucker blockade.

Chad is representing the truckers thanks to the generous donation of Rebel News viewers

"The support is tremendous,” said Chad. “To label these folks as a minority or a small fringe movement — this is southern Alberta. And it seems like everybody's on board.”

Alberta Canada Convoy Reports Alberta Truckers
