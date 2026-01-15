Leaked classroom audio shows Alberta teacher launching political rant at students

A leaked audio recording allegedly captured inside an Alberta classroom is raising serious questions about political commentary being delivered to students during class time.

The audio, first released by independent journalist Lawrence McGee, who goes by the pseudonym “'Berta Proud Dad”, is said to have been recorded by a student at St. André Bessette Catholic School in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

The parent and student involved have not gone public and have requested anonymity due to concerns about backlash.

According to a transcript of the recording, a teacher can be heard delivering a politically charged monologue that appears unrelated to curriculum and criticized conservative political expression.

Rebel News has heard an original recording of the audio, portions of which match the transcript, though some sections are difficult to make out.

In one section, the teacher is quoted as saying: “F*** Trudeau sticker, oil pipelines now, you bad, I good. Angry.”

Moments later, the teacher adds: “OK, but you can't control your entire society with anger.”

The recording also includes personal political anecdotes. At another point, the teacher references their family’s political preferences, stating, “My mother's kind of an old hipster lady, put an NDP sign — a federal NDP sign — in her yard in Bonnieville.”

Several portions of the audio are marked as unintelligible, and the full context of the discussion is not entirely clear. Rebel News has not independently verified the full recording in its entirety.

If authentic, the recording raises concerns about whether partisan political views are being presented to students in a publicly funded Catholic school, where parents reasonably expect instruction to remain focused on curriculum rather than ideology.

After the audio began circulating online, principal Scott Walker sent an internal email to staff acknowledging the recording and warning employees not to engage publicly.

“It has come to our attention that a recording snippet of out of context content of one of our classes has been shared online and will likely be the subject of a social media influencers podcast this evening,” Walker wrote.

He confirmed that both the school and the Elk Island Catholic Schools division were aware of the situation. “Our school and school division are aware and have engaged the necessary steps and staff at this point.”

Walker instructed staff not to comment if they encounter the audio online and to refer any questions from parents or students directly to him.

“Should you come across any of this online through any avenues, please do not engage with it,” he wrote, adding, “if any students and parents ask for info from you, please simply direct them to me.”

Neither the school nor the school division has publicly addressed the substance of the recording.