WATCH: Leftist MELTS DOWN when asked ONE simple question

What unfolded outside the Garden of Eden nursery in Albert Park earlier this month wasn’t the short clip you may have already seen ... it was far worse.

I’d gone there to cover a protest after co-owner Brett Dahan sent a vile text message to a 24-year-old Israeli woman who’d simply applied for a job. She told media she was “shocked” by his response.

Dahan wrote that the job went to “someone with a semblance of humanity,” hoped she’d leave Melbourne “soon,” and ended with: “Free Palestine and end genocide NOW. You’re complicit in IT.”

When I arrived, before I even crossed the road, a woman on the footpath began yelling at me and snapping photos. So I did what I always do, I walked over and asked what the issue was. That triggered a tirade that perfectly captured the modern left: loud, angry, fact-resistant and utterly convinced of its own moral superiority.

She immediately branded me “a disgusting man” because I’m a Zionist. When I asked what she actually meant by “Zionist,” she refused to define it, admitting moments later that she thinks it’s “racist” but still couldn’t articulate why. It was ideological hatred without the homework.

The moment I calmly asked whether Jews have a right to self-determination, the basic principle of Zionism, she spiralled. “Israel itself? No, it doesn’t,” she declared. Palestinians, she insisted, have a right to the land, but Jews do not. When I pointed out that a fifth of Israel’s citizens are Arab, she brushed it aside with conspiracy theories about “greater Israel” and “apartheid.”

At one point she even defended the Garden of Eden co-owner, the man who literally discriminated against a young Israeli woman, claiming the victim must have said something to deserve it. When I repeated that all she did was apply for a job, the woman still doubled down, blaming the Israeli woman by default. If that’s not prejudice, what is?

The more I pressed her, the more nonsensical it became: invented statistics, wild claims, and even calling Hamas “freedom fighters.” She wouldn’t condemn the October 7 atrocities, but she was happy to label Jews the problem.

This is the so-called “tolerant left” — furious, uninformed and completely blinded by hatred. And the full exchange shows it better than any edited clip ever could.