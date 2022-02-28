LEGAL UPDATE: Pastor Artur Pawlowski, the most persecuted man in Canada

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 27786 Donors

Goal: 40000 Donors Donate

Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been a thorn in the side of authorities and government officials for some time, but not because of criminal activity or even ideological radicalism, his crime has been feeding the poor and opening his church in contravention of often arbitrary COVID-19 restrictions. This all started with health officials interrupting his ongoing worship at his church, which is a criminal code violation in Canada by the way, and since then for two years he has been subjected to health services harassment, five arrests and even being thrown behind bars three times.

His third jailing has now lasted several weeks and continues to this day, with bail recently being denied much to the shock or the Pawlowski family and his legal counsel Sarah Miller. His current stay in jail stems from three charges but is mostly hinged on an absurd charge under the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act relating to Pastor Artur briefly visiting and preaching at the trucker blockade in Coutts, Alberta. Keep in mind, the truckers who blocked the border weren’t even charged under this act, and yet somehow the pastor who visited them for one afternoon has been.

While Sarah Miller was working to appeal the denial of bail, three additional charges stemming from incidents over the previous two years were piled onto the existing, and now nearly innumerable, charges that Artur is facing in what is quite possibly the most glaring legal witch hunt in Canadian History. If Justin Trudeau made a straw man of peaceful truckers protesting in Ottawa, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has very much done the same with Christian pastors, and none more so than Pastor Artur Pawlowski. Sadly, the courts are being wielded as political weapons instead of doing their jobs, which is to uphold the laws of the land, first and foremost being the Criminal Code of Canada and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

I was joined by Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers, who has been serving as Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s legal counsel at no cost to him (thanks to your donations at SaveArtur.com) to attempt to recap the latest in the seemingly-endless charges that are being levied against the most persecuted man in Canada. We also discussed the bail appeals process and the prognosis for when Artur may again be at home with his family.

While mandates and measures begin to fade away, Artur is still in for the fight of his life. We must not forget about his ongoing legal harassment and the clear ideological warfare being directed against him. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to his legal defence at SaveArtur.com.