Less than half of foreign students attending accredited Canadian universities

Of the 1,073,435 foreign students in Canada, only 341,531 are attending classes at accredited universities.

Conservative MP Tom Kmiec sought detailed information on the number of international students currently studying in Canada, broken down by institution type, transfers between institutions, and those enrolled in K-12 programs.

However, the response from Liberal MP Paul Chiang, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, revealed significant gaps in the data being tracked by the government.

PM Trudeau admits Canada has "grown at a rate far beyond" what the country can handle due to temporary foreign workers and international students.





Even though over a million international students hold valid study permits in Canada, critical details about their educational pathways remain unrecorded. Chiang disclosed that, as of May 3, 2024, a staggering 1,073,435 study permits had been issued, allowing foreign nationals to study in Canada.

But here's the catch: Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) doesn’t actually track if all of these permit holders are still in the country.

Poilievre points out the disastrous effects of Trudeau's immigration policies.





Without an exit control system, it's impossible to know how many of these students have since left Canada, or whether they’re even using their permits as intended.

Kmiec’s inquiry also sought to clarify how many international students were studying at institutions accredited by Universities Canada or at career colleges that are members of the National Association of Career Colleges.

According to Chiang, 341,531 of these students were attending Universities Canada-accredited schools. But when it came to career colleges, the government had no data to provide.

'Canada will become a third-world country': Maxime Bernier sounds alarm on mass immigration









Additionally, Chiang admitted that the government does not track how many students transfer between institutions during their studies.

Currently, 159,055 international students with study permits are enrolled in Canada’s K-12 system. Such a high number of foreign nationals entering elementary and high schools is having an impact on local students and the broader education system.

The Liberals are quick to boast about open-door policies, but when it comes to providing meaningful data and ensuring accountability, they fall short.