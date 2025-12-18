Liberal candidate fined after Elections Canada finds illegal loan scheme

A former Liberal candidate in Metro Vancouver was hit with a fine after Elections Canada concluded that her campaign accepted illegal contributions disguised as multiple loans.

According to a decision released by the Commissioner of Canada Elections, two $1,600 loans issued on February 26, 2020, to the federal campaign of Neelam Brar, the Liberal candidate in Burnaby South during the 43rd general election, were improperly sourced.

While the loans were reported as coming from two separate contributors, Elections Canada determined that the money used to purchase both certified cheques actually came from a single individual: Naib Brar.

In total, the loans amounted to $4,800 and remained outstanding with the campaign until they were repaid in 2022.

Under the Canada Elections Act, an individual’s contribution limit includes not just direct donations, but also unpaid loans and any guaranteed amounts during a contribution period. In 2019, the annual limit was $1,600, rising to $1,625 in 2020 and $1,650 in 2021.

The Commissioner found there were reasonable grounds to believe Naib Brar exceeded the legal contribution limit by funding multiple loans that were reported as coming from different sources, a practice prohibited under federal election law.

Following a review, the Commissioner imposed an administrative monetary penalty of $500.