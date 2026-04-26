Former Liberal who took on Dan Andrews joins One Nation

I met with Michael Piastrino in Melbourne as the political landscape in Victoria continues to shift ahead of the upcoming Nepean by-election, with disaffected voters and former party members signalling a growing appetite for alternatives.

Piastrino, who stood as a Liberal candidate against former premier Dan Andrews in 2022, has now made the jump to One Nation. Reflecting on that decision, he told me: “I ran in 2022 against ex-premier Daniel Andrews in the Liberal Party. No more Liberal, One Nation all the way.”

“I decided I wanted to be in a party that... stuck together, that looked after each other and protected each other,” he said.

His defection comes amid a broader trend of movement away from the major parties, particularly among grassroots Liberal supporters. Throughout the event, I encountered multiple attendees who described themselves as former Liberal voters or members, many of whom are now backing One Nation.

One Nation's candidate in the Nepean by-election, Darren Hercus, also said that he voted Liberal in the last election, but now he's One Nation all the way.

Left-wing protester gets DESTROYED outside One Nation event I confronted a protester as tensions flared at a One Nation Melbourne by-election gathering.

Speaking with Pauline Hanson at the gathering, she framed the shift as part of a wider awakening among voters, pointing to a surge in membership and growing engagement from those previously disengaged from politics.

Other attendees echoed frustrations with the Liberal Party’s internal direction and candidate selection, describing a disconnect between party leadership and its traditional base. The sentiment was consistent: many feel the party has drifted from its conservative roots and no longer represents their interests.

The Nepean by-election is shaping as a key test of that sentiment. Several campaigners suggested there is a measurable swing underway, with One Nation aiming to capitalise on dissatisfaction with both major parties. Policy development and strategic messaging were also recurring themes, with party figures indicating they intend to roll out proposals carefully in the lead-up to future elections.