Liberal MP claims no complaints about firearm ban — but his inbox proves otherwise

Liberal MP Jaime Battiste is being accused of lying after publicly insisting in a statement provided to the Toronto Star that he had “heard nothing negative” about the federal firearm ban and ‘buyback’ program — despite a constituent’s detailed concerns sitting unanswered in his inbox for nearly two months.

Screenshots shared by the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights show a constituent emailed Battiste on September 22, 2025, outlining serious issues with the government’s confiscation scheme.

The letter raised five pointed questions, including whether Battiste supports criminalizing licensed gun owners, whether he backs the ballooning multibillion-dollar ‘buyback’ cost, and whether he has ever taken the federally required firearms safety courses he’s helping legislate.

The constituent even highlighted Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree’s leaked audio remarks acknowledging widespread non-compliance and hinting that licensed gun owners could face charges simply for keeping legally purchased rifles.

After Battiste publicly claimed he hadn’t heard “anything negative” about the buyback, the frustrated constituent followed up on November 20, attaching the original email and noting it was “dated well before your statement.”

They also accused the MP of having time for partisan media appearances and questionable election-period activity but not for responding to the people he supposedly represents.