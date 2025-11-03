Gender politics of Peruvian rock music? Feds spending thousands on controversial projects around the globe

On Friday's special Rebel Roundtable live stream, David Menzies, Drea Humphrey, Franco Terrazzano, and Rod Giltaca discussed documents uncovered by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation showing the federal government spending huge sums of taxpayer funds on "absurd" research projects around the world.

In one instance uncovered by the CTF, the Liberal government spent over $100,000 on a study examining the life of a grocery cart in 2018. The study was called Cart-ography: tracking the birth, life and death of an urban grocery cart, from work product to work tool, and was conducted at Simon Fraser University.

In another bizarre project, taxpayers were forced to foot the bill for a $20,000 study called Gender politics of Peruvian rock music in 2022. The study was reportedly conducted at the University of British Columbia, and "theorizes music as an extension of sensual/sexual practices and dynamics of power.”

"Every day, taxpayers are the punchline in Ottawa. Every day, we are the fools and they're spending our money, at least that's what the politicians seem to think," said Terrazzano.

"This money is going out the door through a little known, lets call it a slush fund, it's the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council," he continued.

"Most of your viewers, even though they may be very plugged in, probably have never heard about this. But hold on a second folks, it takes more than a billion dollars from Canadian taxpayers every single year," added Terrazzano.

Conservatives have repeatedly condemned the Liberals for funding controversial projects focused on identity politics rather than helping Canadians. Vincent Ho, the Conservative MP for Richmond Hill South, introduced a petition last month to end diversity, equity, and inclusion criteria for projects receiving federal funding.