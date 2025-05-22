Liberals considering Reform Act to dispose of leader if confidence is lost

Liberal MPs may adopt the Reform Act, which would allow them to remove Mark Carney as party leader should he ever lose their confidence.

Adopting it “could be a powerful symbolic gesture by the current Prime Minister, demonstrating confidence in his ability to maintain caucus support,” according to Quebec Liberal MP Sophie Chatel.

The Act allows a party caucus to use a secret ballot vote to remove the leader, caucus chair, or expel a member of Parliament, granting the caucus significant power.

“It would also signal a departure from the previous leadership and a renewed commitment to strengthening the relationship with caucus,” she said.

Carney "And therefore, there are these four votes consistent with the Reform Act that will take place."



"They'll take place at the first caucus meeting, which is Sunday."



"Well, I observe that this will happen."



Backgrounder on the Reform Act from @MichaelChongMP… pic.twitter.com/bejSHG63Az — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) May 21, 2025

At the beginning of each Parliament, every party caucus is required to vote on adopting specific rules outlined in the Reform Act as their initial caucus meeting task.

Conservative MP Michael Chong conceived it to empower MPs and limit the authority of party leaders. However, these rules only take effect if a party caucus votes to adopt them.

“The Reform Act should be amended so that the parties no longer get to choose whether the law applies to them or not,” wrote David Livingstone, a political scientist at Vancouver Island University.

As it stands, a Liberal leadership review can only be initiated through a "leadership endorsement" ballot after a general election defeat. There is currently no internal mechanism for a secret ballot vote outside the Reform Act.

The Liberals will vote on Sunday, after the Conservatives voted to retain this power on May 6.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he won't seek re-election as an MP in the next federal election after holding the Quebec riding of Papineau for over 16 years. pic.twitter.com/MkREdSe8LL — Juno News (@junonewscom) January 15, 2025

Agitated by Justin Trudeau's delayed departure, some Liberals regret not adopting the Reform Act in 2021, which would have allowed caucus to trigger a leadership review. The Liberal Party, partly due to its Conservative origins, has never adopted the Act.

“There was no formal mechanism by which the liberal caucus could remove Trudeau against his will, and so the drama continued,” said Livingstone.

Trudeau resigned on January 6 and prorogued Parliament until March 24. Then, Mark Carney became party leader on March 9 and called an election the day before the House of Commons was set to return.

Now, MPs are reportedly angry over the recent shuffle, criticizing the retention of some Trudeau allies and the removal of Bill Blair.

“Had the Liberal caucus adopted the Reform Act’s provisions after the last election, Canada probably wouldn’t be in this predicament now,” said Livingstone.

Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland rolls out a list of excuses as to why the Trudeau Liberals are so unpopular, adding she "understand(s) why people are tired and frustrated."https://t.co/vD78U502Po pic.twitter.com/kqfZixJ69t — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 23, 2024

The Liberals failed to adopt provisions of the 2015 Reform Act that would allow for a leadership review if petitioned by at least 20% of the caucus; the same maneuver that ousted Erin O'Toole as Conservative leader two years ago.

MPs described the Act as a reminder to the leader of caucus's importance, a much-needed safeguard, and generally positive due to past experiences with Trudeau's centralized control.

“As party leaders have grown more powerful, the individual MPs who are supposed to represent us have become less independent and more beholden to their leaders,” said Livingstone. “The development of party discipline and the concentration of power in the hands of the party leaders has eroded democratic accountability.”