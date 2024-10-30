Liberal MPs demand a ‘secret ballot vote’ to determine Trudeau's future

Many Liberal MPs have become fed up with the prime minister’s leadership and are looking to test his fitness through a secret ballot vote. The growing angst follows a secret letter asking Justin Trudeau to resign.

During a heated October 23 caucus meeting, sources told CBC News that some 24 Liberal MPs have signed a document calling on Trudeau to go. That number has moved up to roughly 30 MPs, the National Post reports.

Disgruntled MPs have held closed-door meetings over booting their leader since June, though it remains unclear how that may transpire.

The party failed to adopt provisions of the 2015 Reform Act that would allow for a leadership review if petitioned by at least 20% of the caucus. The same maneuver ousted Erin O’Toole as Conservative leader two years ago.

A Liberal leadership review can only be initiated through a “leadership endorsement” ballot after a general election defeat. But some dissenting backbenchers have called for a secret ballot to settle the score once and for all.

“What we really need is … a new vision to present to Canadians and I’ll be very interested in seeing what that vision looks like tomorrow,” Liberal MP Brendan Hanley told reporters on Tuesday.

MP Sameer Zuberi concurred that a secret ballot vote would put concerns of Trudeau’s fitness to rest.

“It ensures that the caucus’ opinion has been heard by the prime minister,” added MP Rob Oliphant. “He will then have the assurance he has the caucus support.”

After nine years in government, it comes as no surprise that Trudeau's popularity has plummeted, with less than a quarter (23%) of Canadians viewing him favourably, according to a recent Abacus poll.

The Liberal share of the popular vote has dwindled each term Trudeau has remained in office. Since winning its lone majority government in 2015, the party has lost 1.4 million votes, from 6.9 million to 5.5 million.

Adding insult to injury, a CBC Poll Tracker shows the surging Conservatives with a healthy 19-point lead over the governing Liberals, a margin that would cost dozens of Liberal MPs their seats after the next vote.

Though the situation on the ground continues to deteriorate, no cabinet ministers have urged Trudeau to step down, the Post learned. But some dissenting backbenchers remain firm in asking for a secret vote.

“Given the fact that there are quite a number of MPs, quite a number of Liberals and Canadians who feel that someone else should lead the Liberal Party into the next election, I think the way to move forward is to hold a secret ballot vote. I think that's the best thing for the party and for the country,” Liberal MP Yvan Baker told reporters on Tuesday.

Baker said a secret ballot vote ensures MPs can vote “without fear of repercussions or consequences.”

“The prime minister and his team have said on a number of occasions that he enjoys the support of the vast majority of caucus. To me, that suggests he shouldn't have any concerns about putting it to a secret ballot vote,” the MP said.

Among the MPs to openly oppose Trudeau last Wednesday include Sean Casey and outgoing Liberal Wayne Long. The former bluntly told media he does not believe Trudeau would survive a ballot vote.

“It’s coming from my view that the people that feel compelled to show strength aren’t being honest with the leader,” Casey said.

“At least we could move past this media feeding frenzy and preoccupation with internal party matters at a time when there’s significant issues facing the country and an election coming up.”

Liberal MP Wayne Long told CBC News that Trudeau must go to avoid an ‘ugly election result’ for the party.

“If we don't step in and make a solid change here, we're going to allow [Conservative Leader] Pierre Poilievre to govern for the next one, two, three terms,” he said, claiming “That would be disastrous for our country.”