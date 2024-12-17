More Liberal MPs call on Trudeau to resign

Following Chrystia Freeland’s shocking departure from cabinet, a Liberal caucus meeting on Monday revealed continued calls for Trudeau to resign.

Freeland, who remains a Liberal MP and intends to run again, walked by reporters without taking questions. Colleagues welcomed her to the meeting with rousing applause.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau snuck through a service entrance to avoid the press.

Few spoke to reporters as Liberal MPs filed out of their emergency caucus meeting Monday evening, reported the Toronto Sun.

When asked if Trudeau would remain party leader, chief government whip Ruby Sahota rallied behind the polarizing figure. "He has my confidence," she said. "I absolutely trust him."

Liberal MP Chad Collins expressed a dissenting view, having signed a secret letter that called for Trudeau’s resignation. "The only path forward for us is to choose a new leader," he said.

The prime minister faced prior calls to resign from 23 Liberal MPs during a tense October 23rd caucus meeting, though few came forward publicly.

Disgruntled Liberals have held closed-door meetings to boot Trudeau since June, after a shocking by-election defeat in Toronto. Some have suggested a 'secret ballot vote' but there is no internal mechanism to initiate that.

The party failed to adopt provisions of the 2015 Reform Act that would allow for a leadership review if petitioned by at least 20% of the caucus; the same maneuver that ousted Erin O'Toole as Conservative leader two years ago.

A Liberal leadership review can only be initiated through a "leadership endorsement" ballot after a general election defeat.

A caucus revolt manifested further after losing another stronghold riding in Montreal, and losing its Supply and Confidence Agreement with the NDP at the beginning of September. None of Trudeau’s remaining ministers have suggested their boss should resign.

After the meeting, MP Francis Drouin, deflected from the Trudeau loyalists, stated the prime minister "needs to go." He articulated that the party cannot move forward with him as leader after Freeland tendered her resignation.

Rumours of tensions between the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Freeland emerged in recent months over her performance on the finance portfolio. Neither office provided comments to the media on the matter.

"I don't see how this helps the prime minister, and I don't see a way out," Drouin said.

Others chimed in against Trudeau in an interview with CTV News. "If the prime minister remains, I believe he is the ballot question," Anthony Housefather told the publication.

"Incumbents have a certain shelf life in a social media age, [and] I believe the prime minister has passed that shelf life," the Québec Liberal MP said. He previously asked Trudeau to resign months ago, both in writing and at caucus.

Former cabinet minister, Helena Jaczek, called for a secret ballot vote on Trudeau’s leadership.

"I have been observing what has been transpiring, both in Parliament and within caucus over the last several months … we are not able to bring Liberal policies forward in a constructive manner," she said.

A whopping 87% of Leger respondents said neither the "GST holiday" nor rebate cheques would change their minds about supporting the Liberal Party with Trudeau at the helm.

Meanwhile, the prime minister attended the caucus meeting after swearing in ally Dominic LeBlanc as his new finance minister. MPs refused to breach caucus confidentiality to divulge those discussions.

Trudeau later addressed the tumultuous events at a party dinner for top Liberal donors. "It's obviously been an eventful day," he said.

Freeland clashed with the PMO over the size of the deficit, several "costly political gimmicks," and how to handle tariff threats from the United States.

"Inevitably, our time in government will come to an end. But how we deal with the threat our country currently faces will define us for a generation and perhaps longer," she wrote in her letter.

Trudeau pledged a "serious, positive vision for the future" following the winter recess.

"I wanted to come here tonight and speak with you dedicated, devoted members of the Liberal Party, because you, not me or any other politician, are the beating heart of this movement," he said, to cheers and applause.

LeBlanc told reporters Monday that he plans to focus on the cost-of-living crisis. "The prime minister, like our entire government, is very focused on the work Canadians expect us to do," he said.