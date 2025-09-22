Liberals downplay Bill C-2 concerns including warrantless searches of mail

Conservatives are concerned that a new bill proposed by the Liberals would allow postal workers to open mail without a warrant, raising constitutional and civil rights issues. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree continues to dismiss these concerns.

On June 3, Anandasangaree stated that empowering law enforcement is "vital for national safety and security."

Bill C-2, An Act Respecting Certain Measures Relating To The Security Of The Border, would permit inspectors to open suspicious mail and search outgoing containers without a warrant.

Stop C-2: Mark Carney’s new bill lets police open your mail without a warrant — and worse!



I’ve read Mark Carney’s new bill, C-2. It claims to be Canada’s response to Donald Trump’s demand for border security. And there’s a little bit of that in the bill. But the rest of the… pic.twitter.com/HL7Wxl8VKZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 6, 2025

Conservative MP Roman Baber opposes the legislation, calling it an "assault on all Canadians." He states that judicial oversight is the only acceptable way to open mail, as reported by the Western Standard.

Baber advised the federal government to "hold onto the envelope, swear an affidavit, and see a justice of the peace” until such time, and to mind their own business.

Before the summer recess, officials announced measures to enhance police and intelligence digital evidence warrants, previously hindered by court rulings. Since 1867, Canadian law has prohibited officials from intercepting private mail.

Canada Post cites a 2022 report that two-thirds of drugs seized from mail were destined for First Nations and northern hamlets, arguing criminals traffic narcotics via mail.

Bill C-2 would amend the Canada Post Corporation Act, eliminating the need for sting operations where RCMP posed as mail carriers to track suspicious mail.

Bill C-2, the Strong Borders Act, aims to enhance national security. However, a new parliamentary report warns of egregious Charter implications.



READ MORE: https://t.co/aEow6oCwbM pic.twitter.com/ftdBSUZwJ1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 28, 2025

Anandasangaree claimed new powers were needed to "determine if there are illegal goods coming in."

On June 3, he affirmed the border bill would address Trump's border security concerns and broader U.S. tensions, while also strengthening financial crime measures.

Conservative MP Tamara Kronis criticized the bill as overly broad and a "litigation magnet," stating, "A sealed letter is sacred."

Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux, parliamentary secretary to the Government House Leader, dismissed Conservative concerns about mail opening as "fearmongering".

Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier vowed to boost border security by adding 1,000 agents, scanners, and K-9 units to combat gun smuggling.