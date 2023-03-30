Liberals never raised bus tickets to Roxham Road with U.S.

A previously negotiated deal was recently announced between Canada and the United States to close the hole at Roxham Road.

Liberals never raised bus tickets to Roxham Road with U.S.
The Canadian Press / Ryan Remiorz
Remove Ads

An inquiry of the Immigration ministry posed by Alberta Conservative MP Dane Lloyd forced the department to admit it had not engaged with American counterparts on the issue of National Guard troops handing out bus tickets for migrants to go to the illegal border crossing one hour south of Montreal.

Loyd asked if Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) had made any communications with American officials to stop the "re-ticketing" process; the taxpayer-funded bus tickets from New York City to Plattsburgh, NY, wherein migrants hop a cab and head to the dead-end road which divides Canada and the United States.

"As of February 6, 2023, IRCC officials had not made any representations with U.S. officials."

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) seems unconcerned with how migrants get to Roxham Road, where most illegal border crossings to Canada occur, resulting in a lack of data collection on the potential for human trafficking rings to operate unnoticed in upstate New York.

"IRCC does not collect or use data on means of arrival to ports of entry as part of the asylum claim process, as it is not considered part of the determination decision-making process."

A previously negotiated deal was recently announced between Canada and the United States to close the hole at Roxham Road.

Instead, Canada agreed to take in 15,000 asylum seekers annually through "regular points of entry."

Liberal Party of Canada United States New York Roxham Road news Stop Trafficking to Canada
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
stop trafficking to canada ocp redirect
  • By Alexandra Lavoie

Contact New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Contact New York City Mayor Eric Adams directly to demand that he immediately stop trafficking illegal migrants to Canada through Roxham Road!

Send an email

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.