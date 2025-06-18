Liberals, others defeat Conservative motion to end EV mandate

Conservative MPs failed in a 194-141 vote Tuesday evening to overturn a federal mandate banning new gasoline car sales by 2035, which they argued was costly, impractical, and draconian, according to Blacklock’s.

“Nobody is denying people the choice to drive an electric car,” said Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman. “There is nothing wrong with that. What is wrong is the government mandating that everybody drive an electric car.”

Cabinet's Electric Vehicle Availability Standard requires 20% of new vehicle sales to be electric by 2026, increasing to 60% by 2030, with a ban on new gasoline car and pickup sales by 2035.

MP Lantsman stated that the impending ban on gas-powered vehicles, despite sounding like a conspiracy or science fiction, is a current reality. Most Canadians (54%) oppose the mandate, according to a 2024 Leger poll for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

MPs vote 194-141 to uphold electric car mandate banning new sales of gas vehicles by 2035 on complaints it's costly, impractical & Draconian: "How will they do it?" https://t.co/W4lJqaqPfv @MelissaLantsman @WadeGrant @CherylGallant pic.twitter.com/uBazAYFOD1 — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) June 18, 2025

Liberal MP Wade Grant, parliamentary secretary for the environment, clarified that the Vehicle Availability Standard is an enforced target, not a ban, and phases in zero-emission vehicle availability targets.

Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant stated her constituents do not want battery-powered cars, calling the government mandate a "punitive car ban" that "struts around wearing a Che Guevara shirt."

“Obviously carmakers cannot go around forcing people to buy their electric vehicles, especially if they do not currently manufacture the electric vehicles,” said Gallant. “How will carmakers ensure they sell enough electric vehicles? They will do it by drastically raising the price of internal combustion vehicles.”

Canada needs a 29% decrease in electric vehicle (EV) ownership costs to meet its 2030 sales target, according to recent Budget Office (PBO) estimates.

A 2024 federal study revealed that only 36% of Canadians considered buying an EV, down from 51% in 2022. The report cited high costs (75%), poor cold weather performance (59%), and limited range (56%) as major concerns.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has mandated that 60% of all new passenger vehicles sold by 2030 must be electric.



The cost of electric vehicles would need to plummet by 31% to meet his unrealistic sales targets.



READ by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/oizKh4rnne — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 30, 2024

Battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs) constituted 1.3% (327,732 of 25.7 million) of registered road vehicles in Canada last year, according to Statistics Canada, with new EV registrations down 23% year-over-year — a first post-COVID-19.

Québec experienced the largest drop (51%) in new zero-emission vehicle registrations after a temporary subsidy pause, a major shift for Canada's usual leader in this sector. This coincided with the suspension of federal ($5,000 on Jan 10) and B.C. ($4,000 on May 15) EV rebates.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly announced in May the reinstatement of the $5,000 EV purchase rebate, reversing her predecessor's January 10 halt. This rebate was deemed necessary; without it, a 33% price drop would have been required to hold consumer interest.

On June 10, Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin backed the ban, claiming there were “flexibilities built within that regulation.” She did not elaborate, according to Blacklock’s.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre vowed in April to scrap the mandate, if elected, calling it wasteful and unnecessary.