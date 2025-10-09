Liberals table new border bill without ban on cash, warrantless seizures

The Carney government introduced a new, less controversial version of its national and border security bill on Wednesday, omitting some contentious search powers. However, the government has not abandoned the original, more debated version of the legislation.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree introduced Bill C-12, similar to the "Strong Borders Act" (C-2), but without sections granting broad law enforcement powers (like opening mail or demanding subscriber information without a warrant) or restricting cash payments/donations over $10,000.

This new bill proposes major changes to Canadian border security, data collection, anti-money laundering rules, the asylum system, and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Anandasangaree ultimately redrafted the "Strong Borders Act" due to its cumbersome amendment process, introduced after the Liberals were re-elected under Mark Carney in April.

Bill C-2 aimed to bolster border security by strengthening asylum rules, enabling the RCMP to share sex offender data globally, and giving the Coast Guard a new protective security role. However, critics argue that some measures are unrelated to border security.

Privacy, civil liberty, and national security advocates argue that C-2 granted police too much warrantless power, citing sections allowing authorities to demand information from public service providers.

The proposed bill would also mandate service providers to give police and intelligence agencies data access, potentially forcing Canadian organizations to implement data extraction tools.

Anandasangaree anticipates quick parliamentary support and committee debate for Bill C-12, after removing contentious parts from C-2, which will be debated separately, according to the National Post.

He remains undeterred in modernizing lawful access, stating Canada lags behind its Five Eyes partners.

On June 3, Anandasangaree asserted Bill C-2 is "vital for national safety and security," empowering law enforcement with new capabilities to identify illegal goods. He stated the bill addresses U.S. border security concerns, broader U.S. tensions, and enhances financial crime measures.

C-2 would permit inspectors to open suspicious mail and search outgoing containers without a warrant.

Conservative MPs told the federal government to "hold onto the envelope, swear an affidavit, and see a justice of the peace” and mind their own business, citing 1867 law prohibiting officials from intercepting private mail.

Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux, parliamentary secretary to the Government House Leader, dismissed Conservative concerns about mail opening as "fearmongering".

When earlier questioned about the potential for abuses of civil liberties, Anandasangaree asserted his lifelong commitment to protecting human rights. “I fundamentally believe we have struck the balance,” he claimed.

Opposition MPs protested the proposed ban on cash deposits over $10,000, which the government claims is a national security measure against money laundering and other crimes. Mandatory reporting of $10,000 deposits is already required under the Proceeds of Crime and Terrorist Financing Act.

Advocates, like the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, warn that Bill C-2 could enable digital ID and central bank currencies with ideological enforcement, potentially eliminating cash by criminalizing large cash transactions.

They caution that a cashless economy enables total financial surveillance, citing the 2022 Freedom Convoy's freezing of bank accounts and seizure of financial assets. Section 16, in particular, grants federal officials permanent power to secretly collect and share personal financial data based merely on suspicion, effectively bypassing the need for emergency orders to penalize dissenters.