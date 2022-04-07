WATCH: Liberals unveil 2022 federal budget amid 30-year high inflation
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will announce the Liberals 2022 federal budget this afternoon.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to unveil a “fiscally responsible” budget for 2022 while the country is in the midst of a 30-year high for inflation and the cost of living continues to sky-rocket.
Some time around 4 p.m. ET, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be releasing the details of the Liberals' planned budget, just weeks after the party announced a new partnership with Jagmeet Singh's New Democrats.
