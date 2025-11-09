Liberals uphold mass immigration madness with latest budget

The budget's mass amnesty for asylum seekers is a grave error, mirroring Reagan's admitted mistake with undocumented immigrants in the 1980s. Law enforcement's apparent assistance to illegal immigrants at Roxham Road in the past further amplifies concerns about this amnesty's implications.

A flood of permanent residency and amnesty seekers are expected by 2026, raising concerns about Bill C-3's consequences and Canadian identity. With immigrants at 23% of the population, a decision is needed to safeguard Canada, as this policy naturalizes individuals with unknown backgrounds, potentially those with terrorist or antisemitic affiliations. This could also jeopardize U.S. travel due to border security concerns.

Despite an influx of temporary foreign workers, international students, and asylum seekers, "help wanted" signs are rare in the GTA, and unemployment is high in areas like Windsor (11.2%) and among youth (14.7%). This raises questions about job security for Canadian citizens.

Liberal policies, seemingly designed to create dependents and secure votes, according to Viva Frei, impoverish citizens, shrinking the productive class, and expanding their voter base for a "communist agenda," which is treasonous.

Independent journalist Natasha Graham argues that beyond economics, Canada's hesitation to assert its culture, unlike Quebec, leads to an influx of people in entry-level jobs and a corrupt infiltration of the trucking industry by Indian companies issuing fraudulent licenses, worsening drug trafficking. She attributes the lack of strong opposition to these cultural challenges to a fear of being labeled racist.

Both the Biden and Trudeau administrations are using open border policies to change demographics and gain votes. Reagan's amnesty for 3-3.5 million undocumented immigrants pales in comparison to current numbers, around 20 million, which significantly alters demographics in both America and Canada.