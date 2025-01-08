Liberals used tax dollars to smear Conservatives, Freedom Convoy as 'far-right extremists'

Access to Information records obtained by Blacklock's Reporter reveal that federal funds were handed out under Heritage Minister Karina Gould’s so-called “Digital Citizen Initiative” to smear political opponents of the Liberal Party — namely, the Conservatives and anyone else who dares to challenge the Liberals' agenda.

Gould, who launched this program in 2019 under the guise of “internet fact-checking,” is the same government leader who recently stood in Parliament and applauded Yaroslav Hunka, an actual Nazi.

The same Liberals who gave a standing ovation to someone who fought with the Waffen-SS are funding research projects accusing Conservatives and the Freedom Convoy of being tied to “far-right extremism” and even “National Socialist ideology.”

Gould herself lovingly clutched the hands of this Nazi and she wanted the record of her celebrating Hunka deleted from the record.

The Liberals don't want you to know they invited Hunka and granted him security approval to meet with Trudeau and Ukrainian PM Zelenskyy.

Gould weaponized government programs for her McCarthyistic witch hunts for Nazis under the hoods of convoy trucks and in the cab of every combine and tractor in the country.

A project at Carleton University, funded by the Digital Citizen Initiative — and costing taxpayers $99,115 — boldly claimed that the Canadian Red Ensign, our national flag before 1965, is a “hate-promoting symbol.”

Imagine that. A proud symbol of Canada’s history, defiled and mischaracterized by activists posing as researchers. They even hosted teacher workshops to “train” educators on how to convince students that the Freedom Convoy and other grassroots protests are somehow rooted in hate and extremism.

Then there’s Simon Fraser University, which raked in $95,500 for a similar project painting the Freedom Convoy as a “hate movement.” Never mind that no protestors were charged with hate crimes. Facts don’t seem to matter in these McCarthy-style witch hunts.

Here’s the kicker: the entire initiative was launched without parliamentary oversight. That’s right — no committee ever scrutinized this $19.4-million disinformation program.

This isn’t just wasteful spending; it’s a deliberate attempt to silence dissent and demonize everyday Canadians who don’t fall in line with the Liberal agenda through unfounded reputational damage.

And all while the Liberals turned a blind eye to the modern-day Nazis. the Hamas apologists running amok in the streets of Canadian cities week after week.

Enough is enough. Government funds should not be used to attack political enemies or rewrite history to suit the narrative of the ruling party, and under the guise of "internet fact-checking."

An election can't come soon enough.

Liquid syntax error: Error in tag 'subpage' - No such page slug call_the_election_donate