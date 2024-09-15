Libertarians make waves with record-breaking result in NSW local elections

The Libertarian Party is eyeing up to 15 seats after a stunning result in the NSW local government elections at the weekend.

  By Rebel News
  September 15, 2024
  News
The Libertarian Party could secure up to 15 seats in councils across New South Wales and potentially take control of a key regional council after the Liberal Party failed to nominate over 100 candidates for last weekend's local government elections.

NSW Libertarian MP John Ruddick attributed some of his party’s success to the Liberals’ organisational mishap but stressed that this is just the beginning of a growing movement as Australians turn to alternatives beyond the traditional parties.

Ruddick is confident that around half of the 32 Libertarian candidates will be elected, including Gregory Harris in Upper Lachlan Shire. The party has been vocal against initiatives like drag queen storytime at local libraries and other "woke" programs, which they argue are outside the core responsibilities of councils, such as roads, rates and rubbish.

Viewing every issue through a lens of reducing government size, Ruddick said, "we’re radically pro-capitalism." The party garnered nearly 25% of the primary vote in the MidCoast region by Sunday morning, and they are in contention to secure a majority and possibly the mayorship of the large regional council.

Election analyst Ben Raue noted that the Libertarians fielded more candidates across NSW than any party except Labor, Liberal, and the Greens, often capturing the Liberal vote in areas where no Liberal candidates stood.

