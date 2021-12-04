Library in Montreal requires the vax pass — even though it's not mandatory

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Voir plus bas pour les détails en français.

According to the Quebec government, proof of vaccination is not required for museums and libraries — but is that really true?

In Montreal, the Atwater public library requires the QR code.

I went to the library in question, to ask: Why are they requiring proof of vaccination when the government gave directives to the contrary?

Apparently, since the library is an independent institution, they have the right to give themselves decision-making powers on the implementation of the QR code.

The Quebec government has said that private and/or independent institutions have the right to use the QR code as they see fit, if they think it would improve and secure their business.

Will all establishments join this discriminatory movement? That remains to be seen!

Selon le gouvernement du Québec, la preuve de vaccination n'est pas requise pour les musées et les bibliothèques — mais est-ce vraiment vrai?

À Montréal, la bibliothèque publique Atwater exige le code QR.

Je suis allée à la bibliothèque en question, pour demander: Pourquoi exigent-ils une preuve de vaccination alors que le gouvernement a donné des directives contraires?

Apparemment, comme la bibliothèque est une institution indépendante, elle a le droit de se donner des pouvoirs décisionnels sur l'implémentation du code QR.

Le gouvernement du Québec a déclaré que les établissements privés et/ou indépendants ont le droit d'utiliser le code QR comme bon leur semble, s'ils pensent que cela pourrait améliorer et sécuriser leur entreprise.

Tous les établissements se joindront-ils à ce mouvement discriminatoire? Ça reste à voir!