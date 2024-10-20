Lidia Thorpe unleashes on King Charles in wild outburst

Notorious Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe nearly faced arrest while protesting the arrival of King Charles and Queen Camilla in Canberra.

The renegade senator launched a verbal tirade at King Charles after his speech at Parliament House, shocking those present.

There is nothing Lidia Thorpe wouldn't do for attention pic.twitter.com/0TDWwvDNKx — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 21, 2024

In a tense moment inside the Great Hall, Thorpe, draped in a native fur cloak, yelled, "Give us our land back! Give us what we deserve. Our babies, our people. You destroyed our land! It's not your land!" as she was lead out by security she went on to chant, "You're not our King! You're not our King!"

King Charles protester Lidia Thorpe, a Victoria Senator interrupts the great hall after speech pic.twitter.com/d02hoKW1rh — Kate Mansey (@KateMansey) October 21, 2024

Earlier that day, Senator Thorpe was part of a group of Indigenous protesters at the Australian War Memorial. Chanting “always was, always will be Aboriginal land,” the group of around two dozen positioned themselves away from the royal couple. A video from the event shows Thorpe briefly tussling with police before slipping out of an officer’s grip and walking away.

Thorpe also stood inside Parliament with her back turned as the Australian anthem played.

In a statement released later, she called for the British Crown to be prosecuted for "genocide" and emphasised that a treaty with Indigenous Australians must be central to any discussion about moving towards a republic.

"There’s unfinished business before we can become a republic," she declared, stressing that both treaty and republic discussions are "complementary."

