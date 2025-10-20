🔴LIVE: Alberta municipal elections coverage! Rebel News & Friends recap results
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are live reacting to results from municipal elections across Alberta!
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for special coverage of Alberta's municipal elections!
Show Notes
Live coverage begins at 7:45 p.m. MT (9:45 ET).
Tonight, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle, along with special guests, are reacting to live results from municipal elections across Alberta.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live