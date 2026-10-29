🔴 LIVE: Aussie Patriots vs Radical Left as Melbourne ERUPTS

Super Chat Now

Rebel News is on the ground in Melbourne as proud Australians gather for a patriotic rally ahead of the Victorian state election.

Radical left-wing and pro-Palestinian groups have vowed to counter-demonstrate, and Avi Yemini & Rukshan Fernando will be there to show you what the mainstream media won't.

Join us LIVE at 12PM on Sunday, 1 November.

Avi will be standing between the patriots and a mob that has already made him a target. These counter-protests have turned violent before, and he refuses to back down. Help keep Avi and the crew safe on the frontlines with security, legal support and the gear he needs at ProtectAvi.com.