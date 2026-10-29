FULL: Far-left protest descends into violent riot in Paris

A second weekend of unrest in Paris turned violent. This time, police were ready. About 70,000 officers were deployed across France, but violence still broke out at the end of the march, where far-left activists deliberately provoked a police response. Water cannon and tear gas followed. Rebel News was on the ground to record it.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   October 29, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

On October 24, one week after the so-called “student protest” that quickly turned into chaos and rioting, the French government stepped up its response to what people were already calling “Act II.”

A week before, on October 17, police admitted they had lost control and were unprepared for what happened. About 3,000 shops were looted or vandalized, about 1,000 officers were injured and about 2,500 people were arrested. Videos circulating online showed masked thugs, many of them from immigrant backgrounds, taking to the streets, smashing windows and setting fires.

On social media, many called for an “Act II” on October 24. That is why Rebel News sent a team to document the day. The government imposed curfews in parts of Paris and across France to contain the unrest.

Several October 24 protests were banned, including the one planned for Place de la Bastille. That ban came the night before, and the march was moved to Porte d’Italie, a working-class neighbourhood in the south of the city.

The turnout was large. Hundreds of people showed up, all of them from the far left. Even Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of La France Insoumise, marched among them while the crowd chanted “ACAB.”

The closer the march got to its end point, the more the crowd changed. By Porte de Vincennes, the people at the front were dressed in black, masked and wearing riot gear.

Protesters cornered at the intersection quickly began throwing glass bottles at police. When rioters started smashing business windows and lighting fires, police used water cannon and tear gas to clear the area.

It looked like a civil war. Rioters used wooden sticks and chunks of concrete, broken off buildings and pavement, as projectiles. Fireworks were fired at police. Tear gas canisters were picked up and thrown back at the officers who fired them.

It was extremely violent, and Rebel News was there to document it. We also spoke with some of the far-left protesters about their concerns.

Please support our work at FranceOnFire.com, and stay tuned for more reports from France.

Help us fund Alexa's mission to France — and keep her safe!

Latest News

The mainstream media is still calling it a "student protest." On October 17, town halls across France were stormed and set on fire, about 3,000 shops were vandalized or looted, almost 1,000 police officers were injured and more than 2,500 people were arrested. A Paris synagogue was ransacked.

Rebel News is sending Alexa Lavoie and her videographer, Guillaume Roy, to France on Saturday, October 24, the day the mob says it is coming back for "Act Two." They will be in the streets from the first march to the last tear-gas canister, talking to the police, the shop owners and the rioters themselves, face to face and in French.

Two last-minute flights, a modest hotel and a security detail to keep them safe will cost at least $5,000, and we don't take a cent from the government to pay for it. Please chip in $25, $50 or $100 to fund our independent journalism and bring you the truth from France.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.