FULL: Far-left protest descends into violent riot in Paris

On October 24, one week after the so-called “student protest” that quickly turned into chaos and rioting, the French government stepped up its response to what people were already calling “Act II.”

A week before, on October 17, police admitted they had lost control and were unprepared for what happened. About 3,000 shops were looted or vandalized, about 1,000 officers were injured and about 2,500 people were arrested. Videos circulating online showed masked thugs, many of them from immigrant backgrounds, taking to the streets, smashing windows and setting fires.

🇫🇷 PARIS, FRANCE — ANTIFA



A far-left rioter is seen grabbing wooden sticks to hurl at police during the October 24 protest at Porte de Vincennes.



Those rioters were ready for confrontation, armed and prepared to attack police.



This is NOT what a peaceful protest looks like. pic.twitter.com/YNmEnc3eDw — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 27, 2026

On social media, many called for an “Act II” on October 24. That is why Rebel News sent a team to document the day. The government imposed curfews in parts of Paris and across France to contain the unrest.

Several October 24 protests were banned, including the one planned for Place de la Bastille. That ban came the night before, and the march was moved to Porte d’Italie, a working-class neighbourhood in the south of the city.

🚨NOW: French riot police deploy a water cannon on protesters ahead of anticipated riots in Paris.



Antifa protesters dressed in black raise their middle fingers in response.



Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/VpW7iGk5y5 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 24, 2026

The turnout was large. Hundreds of people showed up, all of them from the far left. Even Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of La France Insoumise, marched among them while the crowd chanted “ACAB.”

The closer the march got to its end point, the more the crowd changed. By Porte de Vincennes, the people at the front were dressed in black, masked and wearing riot gear.

Protesters cornered at the intersection quickly began throwing glass bottles at police. When rioters started smashing business windows and lighting fires, police used water cannon and tear gas to clear the area.

It looked like a civil war. Rioters used wooden sticks and chunks of concrete, broken off buildings and pavement, as projectiles. Fireworks were fired at police. Tear gas canisters were picked up and thrown back at the officers who fired them.

It was extremely violent, and Rebel News was there to document it. We also spoke with some of the far-left protesters about their concerns.

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