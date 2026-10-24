LIVE: Rebel News on the ground in Paris as 'Act II' riots hit the streets

Ezra Levant, Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy take to the street to document this second mobilization of the so-called student protests. See their coverage on X or follow along below.

Rebel News
  |   October 24, 2026   |   News   |   1 Comment

 

Nearly 70,000 officers have been mobilized in Paris today for what's being called "Act II" of the weeks of violent protesting by leftist and far-leftist agitators. 

The protests started in late September as high-school blockades over crowded classrooms and missing teachers. On Saturday, October 17, unions and the Yellow Vests joined the students, and somewhere between 550,000 and 800,000 people took to the streets. By Monday, France's Interior Ministry had counted 2,397 arrests and 997 injured police officers and gendarmes. In Limoges, the prefect said the 19th-century city hall was set alight on purpose and burned until the roof collapsed.

Today, Ezra Levant, Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy take to the street to document this second mobilization of these so-called student protests. See their coverage on X or follow along below: 

Help us fund Alexa's mission to France — and keep her safe!

Latest News

The mainstream media is still calling it a "student protest." On October 17, town halls across France were stormed and set on fire, about 3,000 shops were vandalized or looted, almost 1,000 police officers were injured and more than 2,500 people were arrested. A Paris synagogue was ransacked.

Rebel News is sending Alexa Lavoie and her videographer, Guillaume Roy, to France on Saturday, October 24, the day the mob says it is coming back for "Act Two." They will be in the streets from the first march to the last tear-gas canister, talking to the police, the shop owners and the rioters themselves, face to face and in French.

Two last-minute flights, a modest hotel and a security detail to keep them safe will cost at least $5,000, and we don't take a cent from the government to pay for it. Please chip in $25, $50 or $100 to fund our independent journalism and bring you the truth from France.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Peter Wrenshall
    commented 2026-10-24 20:05:39 -0400
    The Left is incapable of building anything. They can only destroy what better people have spent their years, lives and fortunes building.