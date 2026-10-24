LIVE: Rebel News on the ground in Paris as 'Act II' riots hit the streets

Nearly 70,000 officers have been mobilized in Paris today for what's being called "Act II" of the weeks of violent protesting by leftist and far-leftist agitators.

The protests started in late September as high-school blockades over crowded classrooms and missing teachers. On Saturday, October 17, unions and the Yellow Vests joined the students, and somewhere between 550,000 and 800,000 people took to the streets. By Monday, France's Interior Ministry had counted 2,397 arrests and 997 injured police officers and gendarmes. In Limoges, the prefect said the 19th-century city hall was set alight on purpose and burned until the roof collapsed.

Today, Ezra Levant, Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy take to the street to document this second mobilization of these so-called student protests. See their coverage on X or follow along below:

🚨🚨 FRANCE: Paris rioters fire fireworks at police as violent clashes erupt.



Tear gas fills the air amid the chaos. pic.twitter.com/3QMQYpgFLV — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 24, 2026

🚨 RIOT IN PARIS: Masked protesters dressed head-to-toe in black SMASH the windows of an AUDI dealership in the heart of the French capital.



Night is falling, tensions are escalating — and the worst may still be ahead. pic.twitter.com/w6Wkvg0BQm — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 24, 2026

🚨🚨 INSANITY!!!!!



FRANCE: Masked protesters dressed in all black throw projectiles at riot police in Paris.



Tear gas appears to have been deployed, and some protesters begin throwing the canisters back toward law enforcement officers. pic.twitter.com/GjuQkSG576 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 24, 2026

🇫🇷 PARIS: Masked protesters dressed in black smash rocks in front of a line of riot police here in France.



Some can be seen throwing projectiles at law enforcement officers as night begins to fall. pic.twitter.com/O8nnVT327T — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 24, 2026

"Something's gonna happen tonight."@EzraLevant on the streets of Paris: Riot police, masked crowds, helicopters overhead. @ThevoiceAlexa and @guillaum3roy are in the thick of it. pic.twitter.com/iozgiEiy7K — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 24, 2026

🚨NOW: French riot police deploy a water cannon on protesters ahead of anticipated riots in Paris.



Antifa protesters dressed in black raise their middle fingers in response.



Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/VpW7iGk5y5 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 24, 2026

🇫🇷 France, at Porte de Bercy: moments ago, riot police moved in to block protesters from reaching the highway — and some in the crowd started hurling glass bottles at them.



Extremely tense scene, with the crowd aggressively chanting "ACAB." pic.twitter.com/1dJtIGFUwl — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 24, 2026

🇫🇷 Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the far-left party La France Insoumise, is marching alongside the protesters for what they're calling "Act II."



Antifa, anarchists and communists fill the crowd, and the main chant ringing out is "ACAB" — "All Cops Are Bastards."



This comes just… pic.twitter.com/RvCffcUCWp — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 24, 2026

🇫🇷 At Porte d'Italie, a massive crowd of leftists and far-leftists takes to the streets.



Many openly say they back violent revolution!



Stay tuned for our exclusive interviews! pic.twitter.com/KcrvxrBhO6 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 24, 2026

"You MISTREAT an ANIMAL, and it ends up BITING."



That's how one Parisian explains the looting and vandalism in her city.



"They asked for it." pic.twitter.com/93gdOkexjR — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 24, 2026

🚨 PARIS: Police flood Place de la Bastille, where protests were banned last night.



Protesters were ordered out and pushed toward Place d'Italie, the only authorized site.



This follows the violent riots of October 17.



More to come. Follow us on X. pic.twitter.com/sl4j6vsskq — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 24, 2026

🇫🇷 Armored vehicles surround the Élysée Palace as police deploy in force: nearly 70,000 officers are mobilized today for what's being called "Act 2."



This second mobilization follows October 17, when a so-called student protest turned into a violent riot.



Follow us here on X… pic.twitter.com/f998UzPIQQ — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 24, 2026