LIVE: Ezra Levant with Frank Stronach — Fighting for Canadian Small Business
In this exclusive sponsored interview, Ezra Levant sits down with Frank Stronach — one of Canada’s most successful entrepreneurs and the founder of Magna — to discuss what’s gone wrong with Canada’s economy.
Ezra Levant is sitting down with Frank Stronach — the legendary founder of Magna International — for a live, unfiltered conversation about entrepreneurship, the crisis facing Canadian small businesses, and his brand new organization: the New Wave Common Sense Business Association.
From crushing regulation and bureaucratic overreach to the decline of small business and economic freedom, Stronach is sharing a blunt and deeply personal warning about the country’s future.
The two are set to discuss what it actually takes to build a business in Canada today — and why fewer young Canadians are even trying. Stronach will also explain his Economic Charter of Rights and Responsibilities — a common-sense framework for rebuilding the Canadian economy on principles that actually reward work, risk, and results.
If you care about entrepreneurship, opportunity, and where Canada is headed next, this is a conversation you can’t afford to miss.
The livestream will be broadcast on YouTube, Rumble, and X. Viewers watching live will be able to submit questions in real time, and Stronach will answer them on air.
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