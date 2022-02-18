LIVE: Police arresting Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa
Police are taking action against convoy demonstrators.
Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay is live in Ottawa, where police have begun arresting Freedom Convoy protesters.
Watch the events as they unfold live by clicking the Twitter link below.
PART 1
LIVE IN OTTAWA: POLICE MOVING IN ON TRUCKERS CONVOY https://t.co/PAoRmGOOhM— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 18, 2022
PART 2
LIVE IN OTTAWA: POLICE MOVING IN ON TRUCKERS CONVOY PT.2 https://t.co/nuQT91b2EX— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 18, 2022
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.