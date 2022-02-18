LIVE: Police arresting Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa

Police are taking action against convoy demonstrators.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 18, 2022
LIVE: Police arresting Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa
Remove Ads

Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay is live in Ottawa, where police have begun arresting Freedom Convoy protesters.

Watch the events as they unfold live by clicking the Twitter link below.

PART 1

PART 2

Ontario Canada Police Ottawa Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.