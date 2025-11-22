LIVE UPDATES: Cross-country protests condemn CFIA ostrich slaughter

Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey updates live from Langley, B.C., where 200 protesters have gathered to condemn the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s massacre of 300+ healthy ostriches in Edgewood. The protesters plan to hold a convoy all the way to Kitsilano Beach Park.

Meanwhile, Efrain Monsanto reports from Ontario, where supporters of Universal Ostrich farm convoyed to Queen's Park, in protest against the CFIA's execution of the healthy birds.

Follow along below, or see more on social media: