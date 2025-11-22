LIVE UPDATES: Cross-country protests condemn CFIA ostrich slaughter

Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey updates live from Langley, B.C., where 200 protesters have gathered to condemn the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s massacre of 300+ healthy ostriches in Edgewood. The protesters plan to hold a convoy all the way to Kitsilano Beach Park.

Meanwhile, Efrain Monsanto reports from Ontario, where supporters of Universal Ostrich farm convoyed to Queen's Park, in protest against the CFIA's execution of the healthy birds. 

For months, our team has been on the ground at Universal Ostrich Farms, documenting every step of this tragedy — from the first ominous signs of federal overreach to the night nearly a thousand shots rang out, leaving a field of hundreds of dead ostriches and a family shattered.

Our journalists confronted the RCMP, pressed CFIA officials, launched drones to reveal the truth, and refused to be intimidated or silenced.

But holding powerful institutions to account takes resources: travel, security, legal access, and the manpower of an around-the-clock reporting team.

