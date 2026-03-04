LIVE UPDATES: Former UCP candidate suing media outlets over defamation claim

Caylan Ford, a former candidate for the UCP in Alberta's 2019 provincial election, alleges media reports asserting she held white supremacist views were defamatory.

Rebel News
  |   March 04, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: oasisamuel - stock.adobe.com

A Calgary courtroom is hearing a former United Conservative Party candidate's defamation suit against multiple media outlets this week.

Caylan Ford argues the outlets harmed her reputation and left her life in ruin following the 2019 publications of stories alleging she held white supremacist views.

Rebel News reporter Angelica Toy is in the courtroom covering the case as it happens. Follow along with live updates directly on X or on this page below.

Donate to Rebel News

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.