LIVE UPDATES: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich bail hearing

PETITION: Free Tamara Lich Tamara Lich, the leader of the trucker convoy who was arrested and held for weeks without bail, has been arrested again for allegedly violating bail conditions placed on her after being charged for her role in February's demonstration.

Goal: 52,000 Signatures Optional email code

Police in Medicine Hat, Alberta recently detained Tamara Lich, one of the organizers behind February's Freedom Convoy. Officers picked up Lich on a Canada-wide warrant following allegations that she had breached the conditions of her bail after she was first arrested on mischief-related charges for her role in the convoy protest.

Lich has been held in bail since before Canada Day, and faces another hearing on the status of her bail today.

The allegation of a bail breach stems from a picture taken with another convoy organizer, Tom Marazzo, at an event hosted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a civil liberties group that is also representing Lich during her ongoing legal battles.

Rebel News is calling on police and governments to stop prosecuting peaceful protesters like Tamara Lich. If you'd like to add your name to the more than 39,000 others who have made their voice heard, sign the petition here.

Sheila Gunn Reid will be providing live updates of today's hearing as it happens.

Follow along on this page for updates, or stay connected on Twitter, @SheilaGunnReid.

