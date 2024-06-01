LIVE UPDATES: Freedom fighters rally against WHO globalist pandemic treaty in Geneva

Rebel News is on the ground in Geneva, Switzerland covering Swiss patriots' resistance to the global health regime.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 01, 2024
  • News Analysis
Rebel News
Ezra Levant and Rebel News’ head of production Efrain Monsanto traveled to Switzerland to get answers about the World Health Organization's new international health regulations and proposed pandemic treaty.

A large group of patriots are rallying against the new global health regime that would mandate things like data sharing, surveillance and pharmaceutical intervention, removing sovereignty from the countries involved and the individuals who live in them. 

Keep up with our reporting as the protest unfolds down below, and please consider chipping in to cover the travel costs involved at ExposeTheWHO.com.

LIVE UPDATES:

