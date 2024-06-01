LIVE UPDATES: Freedom fighters rally against WHO globalist pandemic treaty in Geneva

Rebel News

Ezra Levant and Rebel News’ head of production Efrain Monsanto traveled to Switzerland to get answers about the World Health Organization's new international health regulations and proposed pandemic treaty.

A large group of patriots are rallying against the new global health regime that would mandate things like data sharing, surveillance and pharmaceutical intervention, removing sovereignty from the countries involved and the individuals who live in them.

Keep up with our reporting as the protest unfolds down below, and please consider chipping in to cover the travel costs involved at ExposeTheWHO.com.

LIVE UPDATES:

I’m in Geneva, Switzerland, outside the UN building where the World Health Organization is negotiating a global pandemic treaty. A protest against this is gathering. Follow along, sign our petition and help us crowdfund our journalism at https://t.co/mTzi4pKyZO. pic.twitter.com/pjNnmjgwEa — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 1, 2024

Interesting mix of people here in Geneva, gathering to protest against the planned global pandemic treaty. Follow along and help us out at https://t.co/mTzi4pKyZO pic.twitter.com/RsJKT5zJk7 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 1, 2024

"WE WILL NOT BOW!" Canada's @LauraLynnTT calls for everyone to stand up against the World Health Organization and their attempt at global control.https://t.co/jJUncA8j9c pic.twitter.com/V2vnpk1KQO — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) June 1, 2024

UNITED NATIONS HQ: Switzerland patriots ring their resistance bells in protest against the upcoming World Health Organization's Pandemic Treaty that gives over sovereignty to the globalist order.https://t.co/jJUncA7LjE to sign the petition and see our updates! pic.twitter.com/XlSwvNLdzV — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) June 1, 2024

"WE SAY NO TO THE W.H.O.!" Protesters chant outside of the United Nations HQ here in Geneva, Switzerland.



Stay tuned for updates at https://t.co/jJUncA7LjE pic.twitter.com/16jDunD14G — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) June 1, 2024

Speaker here at the Road to Geneva rally in front of United Nations HQ calls out the globalist entity.



They plan to control a nation's sovernigty and allow the World Health Organization's to lock you down.https://t.co/jJUncA7LjE to sign the petition if you agree! pic.twitter.com/4fy5L3iVMs — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) June 1, 2024

Musician, @FiveTimesAugust debuts his new song here in front of United Nations HQ that slams the liars of the World Health Organization and others that push medical tyranny.https://t.co/jJUncA7LjE pic.twitter.com/dvbGWrmUY1 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) June 1, 2024